Last Thursday, it was announced that Showtime's satirical late-night show Ziwe had been cancelled after just two seasons, following changes in leadership at the network. The show's eponymous host and her impeccable comedic timing, expert improv abilities, and a diverse catalog of iconic guests made Ziwe truly one of a kind.

Ziwe Fumudoh (known mononymously as Ziwe) is a writer and comedian with an impressive history working for The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, and The Rundown with Robin Thede, before starting her own YouTube show Baited, originating the format that would later become Ziwe. Baited features interviews with Ziwe's non-Black friends where she asks them pointed questions with the intention of baiting them into saying something problematic or uncouth, but by the time she moved the show to Instagram Live in 2020, she secured more notable guests like Caroline Calloway and Rose McGowan. She also wrote for another Showtime production, the late-night talk show Desus and Mero, before the premiere of her own in 2021.

RELATED: 'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

Ziwe's Hilarious 'Succession' Cameo

If you aren't familiar with Ziwe in her own right, you may recognize her from her brief cameo in Season 3 of Succession where she hosts a fictionalized version of her own show. In Episode 3, "The Disruption," late-night talk show host Sophie Iwobi (Ziwe) takes aim at Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) on her show The Disruption with Sophie Iwobi, referring to him as "Oedipussy" and mocking his transparent attempts to be an ally to the women harmed by Waystar Royco despite being part of the problem himself.

In an attempt to show that he's in on the joke, Kendall agrees to appear on her show but cancels 15 minutes before taping after his sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) publishes a statement expressing concern for his well-being, mentioning his various addictions and the misogynistic rants he subjected her to. Not wanting to be questioned about the contents of the letter, Kendall backs out, so unfortunately we don't get to see what would've surely been a priceless, cringe-inducing interview.

What Makes 'Ziwe' Stand Apart in Late-Night

Image Via Showtime

Late-night talk shows don't typically feature hard-hitting journalism or uncomfortable questions for popular celebrities and public figures, but Ziwe turned this format on its head. Instead of the usual softball questions you might hear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ziwe cut right to the chase, asking intentionally provocative questions that brought to light social and political issues, namely white privilege and allyship. It wasn't the kind of show anyone went on to promote their newest project, per se, but to show they could roll with the punches and have a laugh at their own expense. It was a satirical take on gotcha journalism and call-out culture that wasn't actually seeking to ruin anyone's reputation or get them "cancelled," with Ziwe often allowing her guests to dig themselves into a hole as they answered her questions as cautiously as possible. She reveled in the awkward silences — exacerbated by the lack of a live audience — with her well-placed looks to camera and onscreen blink-and-you'll-miss-it editing gags.

What made this format so entertaining was that her guests were in on the joke, so while some appeared uncomfortable with Ziwe's line of questioning, there were often multiple levels of irony at play. When her guests were fellow comedians, they were able to sidestep her gotcha questions and even counter with some of their own, especially those who belong to other marginalized groups. When Asian comedians Bowen Yang and Patti Harrison appeared on the show, they questioned her decision to interview them together, and Yang asked, "Is it that we're a joint interview because two Asians equals one white person?" Similarly, during her interview with comedian and actor Joel Kim Booster, he asked Ziwe if she'd ever dated an Asian man, to which she coyly replied, "I would never... kiss and tell."

While it was entertaining to watch Ziwe interview those who are able to keep up with her, her more awkward, out-there interviews were just as amusing, especially those rare occasions where a guest left her speechless. Aside from her pointed questions, she often had her guests play little games to push the envelope even further. She asked singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers to show off her ASMR skills by having her whisper pre-written phrases like "I will never get married on a plantation" and "I famously love all Black people, especially an iconic Black woman named Ziwe." She had actor and comedian Adam Pally perform a monologue from The Color Purple and later had him assemble a cast of all-white actors for a movie about the life of Frederick Douglass.

Her interview with Chet Hanks remains one of her most popular given his reputation as a controversial media figure (and son of beloved actor Tom Hanks) with an affinity for showing off his impression of a Jamaican accent. An impressive feat to be sure, Hanks left Ziwe speechless numerous times when he broke out said accent, flirted with her, and at one point launched into an impression of Heath Ledger's Joker completely unprompted. As the host, Ziwe was supposed to have a rebuttal for everything, but at times she was left dumbfounded when guests with big and unapologetic personalities answered her questions more bluntly — like model and actress Julia Fox, or drag queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Bob the Drag Queen.

'Ziwe's Impeccable Attention to Detail

Image via Showtime

It wasn't just Ziwe's skills as an entertainer and impressive guests that made her show what it is because the set design and editing contributed massively to the show's appeal and comedic value. Her set was a spacious room painted various shades of pink, adorned with lamps and various tchotchkes (including a framed photo of former President Barack Obama) with two cushy chairs at the center, flanked by two large Tiger Beat style posters of Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. This feminine aesthetic also extended to Ziwe's wardrobe, as she could often be seen in elaborate ensembles channeling the likes of Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods with a collection of faux fur accessories in a variety of colors.

Ziwe's editing elevated her comedy beyond the contents of the interviews. Though it aired on Showtime, edited portions of her interviews were uploaded to YouTube, and much of the humor incorporated into the editing originated on social media. If a guest said something shocking, [stares in black girl confusion] might appear on-screen, and in Ziwe's interview with Emily Ratajkowski, when she was asked to describe the most empowering thing about being friends with a Black woman, Ratajkowski was tagged with [nervous white guilt]. At times, a satirical news ticker appeared onscreen, using the captions to create gotcha moments out of the most innocuous statements.

Ziwe was a one-of-a-kind late-night show that paid attention to the details with an eclectic group of guests as well as, in her words, an iconic host. Maybe the worst part about the show's cancelation after just two seasons is thinking of all the potential hilarious interviews and terrifically awkward moments we'll miss out on with Ziwe off the air.