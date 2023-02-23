Who is Zod? A general in the Kryptonian Army. A fascist madman who means to restore a genetically pure new Krypton on a decimated Earth. A merciless narcissist who demands respect from those he has conquered. A powerful Kryptonian warrior, with a full on hatred for the House of El. General Dru-Zod is one of Superman's greatest enemies in the comics, right up there with Lex Luthor and Brainiac, but, somewhat akin to Kang in the MCU, a name not entirely familiar to those outside of the comic-book fan base beyond the villain's appearance in Superman II and Man of Steel. The recent action-packed trailer for the DCU's The Flash, however, proves the film is bringing Michael Shannon's Zod back to the screen, a consequence of Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) timeline tampering. The new timeline Barry creates sets up a universe where General Zod won the clash of the titans in Man of Steel, is alive, and is already conquering the world. So before Zod's return, a look back at the storied history of the villain.

Zod Begins

The first appearance of Zod came in Adventure Comics #283, released in April 1963, a bald, clean-shaven and middle-aged egomaniac. He was, at one point, Military Director of the Kryptonian Space Center, but after Wegthor, one of Krypton's moons, was destroyed, Zod took the opportunity to try and take control of Krypton with a legion of robots created in his likeness. The insurgence failed, and led to Zod and his acolytes being banished to the Phantom Zone, a prison dimension discovered by Jor-El, with a host of other Kryptonian villains. After his prison term had been served, Zod would be released by Kal-El/Superboy, but Zod couldn't resist trying to conquer Earth with powers from Earth's yellow sun. So back to the Phantom Zone he went, an uneasy feat given powers coupled with the mercilessness of the general.

One Zod, Two Zod, Three Zod, Four

Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC's iconic series, established that there was one, and only one, Kryptonian survivor: Superman. Fair enough, only puts a damper on our friend Zod's backstory. Thus, prior to the events of the 2006 DC Infinite Crisis series that restored Zod's Kryptonian heritage, Zod was given four different incarnations, each with a different origin. "Pocket Universe Zod" came from a Krypton in a pocket universe, strangely enough, one created by the Time Trapper. After the death of the Superboy in that universe, Zod and his two underlings laid waste to the Earth of that universe, leading the main universe Superman to execute the three with Kryptonite. "Return to Krypton Zod" saw General Zod lead the Kryptonian Army in Brainiac 13's artificial reality. This Zod planned a military coup in Kandor, the city in a bottle, only to be stopped by Superman and the Jor-El of Brainiac 13's artificial Krypton in his artificial reality.

"Russian Zod", aka "Zed," stands out from the rest as he is the only human of the bunch, affected by the Kryptonite radiation his cosmonaut parents picked up from Kal-El's passing ship. His powers came from a red sun, not yellow like Superman's, and a suit that filtered out the yellow sun allowed Zod to become the ruler of a former Soviet nation. Alas, his long-term plans to turn the sun red were foiled after Lex Luthor rescued Superman... we'll let that sink in a moment... by blasting him with yellow solar energy, thus restoring his powers.

Finally, the 2004-05 "For Tomorrow" story arc in Superman #204-215 introduced "Phantom Zod," a supposed Kryptonian (but may not be) Zod who lives alone in the Phantom Zone, exiled there by Jor-El. The 2006 "Last Son" storyline in Action Comics restored Zod as being from the same Krypton as Superman, while the New 52 event introduced yet another origin story for Zod, one that begins with Zod as a child who is left orphaned and on his own to survive in the wilderness of Krypton. After a year of being in the wilderness, Zod is rescued by Jor-El and Zor-El, and attains the rank of general when he grows up. Then failed insurgence, capture, Phantom Zone. Some Zods never learn.

Big Screen Zod

The small screen has seen a few iterations of Zod, with Callum Blue playing the villain in Seasons 9 and 10 of Smallville, Mark Gibbon playing a hallucinated Zod in the Supergirl episode "Nevertheless, She Persisted," and Zod's consciousness infecting Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in Superman & Lois' "Through the Valley of Death" episode. The most memorable portrayals of the villain, though, have been on the big screen. Superman II sees General Zod (Terence Stamp), Ursa (Sarah Douglas), and Non (Jack O'Halloran) freed from the Phantom Zone by the blast of a hydrogen bomb that Superman (Christopher Reeve) hurled into space. Zod and his companions set their sights on Earth, coming close to conquering the planet before Superman returns from his self-imposed retirement. Stamp nailed the character perfectly: his arrogance, contempt, and hatred for the son of Jor-El is all on display in Stamp's portrayal. But Stamp's Zod will forever be linked to the immortal phrase "Kneel before Zod," a meme-worthy quote that has outlasted the performance in the public eye. Man of Steel introduced Zod to a whole new generation, and while Shannon's performance, from a critical point of view, lacks the sheer arrogance of Stamp, it makes up for it in the sheer power and rage of the character.

Kneel Before Zod, Again

What The Flash affords Shannon is something that isn't often given to an actor: the opportunity to explore the depths of a character when their story moves forward in an opposite fashion. In this case, his death at the hands of Superman (Henry Cavill) versus his victory and subsequent move towards world domination. And in doing so, the promise of General Zod that began in the pages of DC Comics in 1961 is given a chance to come to fruition, propelling the villain to the forefront of Superman's arch-enemies.