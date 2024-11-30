Blend David Fincher’s unique eye for filmmaking and one of the most intriguing unsolved true-crime cases of the last century. What do you get? That would be the 2007 crime thriller Zodiac. There aren’t many cold murder cases - specifically of the serial killing variety - that have managed to hold the public’s attention for decades, but this one has certainly done the trick. Mixing the unbelievable story behind not just the killings, but the people who took it upon themselves to crack the code with Fincher’s impeccable on-screen storytelling abilities and a leading cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo, and you have one hell of an incredible film. Joining a long list of recently refurbished movies, Zodiac is now available in all its glory with a stunning 4K makeover that you have to see to believe.

Fully dedicating himself to the case of the uncaught killer, Fincher did boatloads of research into the events that unfolded in the San Francisco Bay Area for years before the murders seemingly came to a screeching halt. Along with pouring through the facts on his own, Fincher also turned to the books penned by Robert Graysmith, who, in the movie, is played by Gyllenhaal, to understand the events from a firsthand perspective better. Back in those days, Graysmith was working at the San Francisco Chronicle as a political cartoonist and took an immediate interest in the case after the newspaper was sent a cipher detailing one of the Zodiac’s murders. From here, it’s off to the races, with the entire San Francisco area caught in the clutches of a madman, unsure of when he would strike again.

Because Zodiac is based on a true story, many of its characters are based on real-life people who had a hand in it. Along with Gyllenhaal as cartoonist and the Zodiac-obsessed Robert Graysmith, Ruffalo appeared as one of the case’s leading investigators, David Toschi, with Downey Jr. appearing as crime journalist Paul Avery. The rest of the cast is filled out by an ensemble that includes Brian Cox, Anthony Edwards, Chloë Sevigny, Dermot Mulroney, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Fleischer, and more.

Will We Ever Know the Zodiac’s Identity?

Like the mystery surrounding the killing of JonBenét Ramsey or whether Lizzie Borden was framed, the true identity of the Zodiac is something that will likely remain unsolved. This doesn’t mean that there haven’t been plenty of suspects in the case, and if you’re interested in learning more about the one who looks the most promising, Netflix released a docuseries titled This is the Zodiac Speaking that picks apart the case of Arthur Leigh Allen, who in the movie is portrayed by Lynch.

While the answers may not be immediately apparent, the resolution on the Zodiac’s 4K UHD release may be the most evident thing you’ve seen all day. The movie is now available for purchase on Amazon and at other retailers.

Zodiac Between 1968 and 1983, a San Francisco cartoonist becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree. Release Date March 2, 2007 Director David Fincher Cast John Carroll Lynch Jake Gyllenhaal , Mark Ruffalo , Anthony Edwards , Robert Downey Jr. , Brian Cox Runtime 157 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers James Vanderbilt , Robert Graysmith Tagline There's more than one way to lose your life to a killer Expand

