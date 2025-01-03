David Fincher has a thing for serial killers. During his lengthy and successful career, the filmmaker has wowed audiences on both the big and small screen alike with titles including Seven and Mindhunter, respectively. In 2007, he brought a true story to cinemas everywhere and took on a decades-long unsolved case when he paired up with leading stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal on Zodiac. The feature centered around the titular killer who left chaos and uncertainty in his wake after committing a slew of murders in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late ‘60s. With the film focusing on one primary suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen (on whom Netflix’s recent docuseries, This is the Zodiac Speaking, was centered on), the plot could easily be seen as a serial killer thriller with the most likely perp at the center. However, that’s not how Fincher viewed it.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Fincher explained his perspective, saying,

“I just felt like there’s that kind of serial killer movie, and then there’s this. And I don’t even know if Zodiac really is a, I mean, certainly it’s about a serial killer, but it’s really, it’s a newspaper movie at its marrow.”

The newspaper in question is the San Francisco Chronicle, where cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Gyllenhaal) - the man who literally wrote the book on the Zodiac - tirelessly works alongside crime reporter Paul Avery (Downey Jr.) on the case holding the city captive. The movie digs into Graysmith and Avery’s investigative work at the center of the mystery that remains unsolved to this day.

“We Want People to Enjoy the Ride”