There’s a unique balance and build that directors need to use when they’re taking a true-crime story and adapting it into a feature-length film. After all, it’s hard to properly do justice to victims and their loved ones while still unraveling the story of the monster at the center. But, if you’re looking for a masterful way in which such a project was carried out, look no further than David Fincher’s Zodiac. The 2007 drama thriller is not only one of the best in the genre, but it’s also an interesting study in how a serial killer-centered movie can be done tastefully and without fully centering itself on the murderer but rather the folks on the outside. Right now, Paramount+ subscribers can head over to the platform where the director’s self-described “newspaper movie” is now streaming.

Fincher and Zodiac’s writer, James Vanderbilt, faced a unique challenge when bringing the noir flick to the big screen, as the titular serial killer remains uncaught to this day. So, while they still told the story of the victims by showing each of the brutal crime scenes claimed by the Zodiac, the pair dipped into the nonfiction pages of Robert Graysmith’s books, Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked, for the beef of their story.

Portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, Graysmith was a political cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle during the killer’s active years. He, along with his co-worker and crime reporter, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), quickly found themselves at the center of the whodunnit case when the killer began sending the newspaper encrypted letters and murderous threats. Working alongside Mark Ruffalo’s Inspector Dave Toschi and Anthony Edwards’ Inspector Bill Armstrong, the group attempts to unfurl the killer’s twisted case of clues before he struck again. Filling out the movie’s supporting cast is a lineup that includes Chloë Sevigny, Brian Cox, Dermot Mulroney and more.

The Team Seemed to Be on the Right Path in 'Zodiac'

As mentioned, the Zodiac still remains as one of the country’s most intriguing unsolved cases. While we may never know the true identity of the killer, the gang at the center of Fincher’s Zodiac seemed to be on the right path with one of the primary suspects - Arthur Leigh Allen. Portrayed in the film by John Carroll Lynch, the most likely perpetrator of the crimes was also the recent subject of a Netflix docuseries titled This is the Zodiac Speaking, which provided plenty of circumstantial evidence that would lead audiences to conclude that the deceased man was the person responsible for the killings.

The docu-project would certainly serve as an excellent follow-up after checking out Fincher’s Zodiac now on Paramount+.

