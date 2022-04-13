There have been a lot of great comedies that have gotten us through the pandemic. There were also a ton of fun viral videos on the internet that brought us a lot of joy as well. One such short film was Boss Bitch Fight Challenge which was put together by famous Hollywood stuntwoman Zoë Bell. Now, reported exclusively by Deadline, Lionsgate has picked up an action-comedy pitch from writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Mamrie Hart inspired by Bell’s short film. Bell will be returning to direct the project as well.

That short film was created out of the boredom caused by the pandemic in May 2020, and it featured some heavy hitters in the industry like Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Halle Berry, and Margot Robbie beating each other up with some slick edits. It was simple, but a euphoric experience nonetheless. This film adaptation will be produced by Rob Tapert and Romel Adam with Rock Shaink and Dash Aiken for Romark Entertainment. Smith and Hart will also serve as executive producers while Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

When talking about the upcoming film the President of Production at Lionsgate, Erin Westerman said, Zoë has built up a huge fan base over the years – which is no surprise, because she’s a bona fide icon who kicks ass and takes names in a part of the industry still dominated by men.” Westerman continued on saying, “Her legend only grew with the Boss Bitch video that everyone loved during quarantine. After a long and storied career of taking the hits, she’ll now be calling the shots.”

Image via Dimension Films

Bell has been a trailblazer for the last three decades. She famously did the stunts for Xena: Warrior Princess where she also started her working relationship with Tapert. Since then, she has done stunts for Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, Death Proof, Inglorious Bastards, and Thor: Ragnarok. As an actress she has had roles in Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Malignant. She was also the stunt coordinator for Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood which made her one of the few women to ever be the head of stunts for a major film.

There is also a lot of talent on the writing side of the equation as Smith is best known for writing modern comedy classics like Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s the Man, and The House Bunny. Hart on the other hand is a New York Times bestselling author, and she wrote the indie comedies Camp Takota and Dirty 30 which she also starred in.

It is going to be exciting to see what Bell will bring behind the camera and how this film is going to expand on the fun short film. Hopefully, we will see actresses like Pugh or Johansson return to this film in some way. Lionsgate has been making waves in the comedy space of late with the upcoming release of their Nicolas Cage starring film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The studio looks to keep that comedic hot streak alive with this film. We are sure to learn more about this Boss Bitch Fight Challenge adaptation once it gets closer to its production and the cast of the film is revealed.

