Self-care is put under a microscope in Pete Ohs' newest indie feature, The True Beauty of Being Bitten By a Tick, which premiered at SXSW 2025.

Zoë Chao takes the lead in this comedy-drama as her character, Yvonne, stays with her friend, Camille (Callie Hernandez), at her isolated, rural home after experiencing a tragic accident. There, she also meets real estate agent Isaac (Jeremy O. Harris) and his partner A.J. (James Cusati-Moyer), who are unexpectedly staying with Camille despite Yvonne believing she would have time alone. When the titular bite occurs, a series of strange and troubling symptoms manifest, turning Yvonne's countryside wellness escape into something more disturbing. Between this ailment, her recent trauma, and the house's unnerving guests, Yvonne is tossed into a creepy yet humorous metaphor about how the modern world engages with so-called self-care.

The director and four leads of this visceral film join Perri Nemiroff in the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center at SXSW 2025 to talk about the unique filming process that brought this movie to life. Ohs talks about how he makes filmmaking decisions inspired by how his 15-year-old self felt about movies, and what it was like working with Charlie XCX on his next feature. The cast also speaks about breaking barriers for the newer generation in this industry, "whisper actors," collaborating on past projects, saving resources, and conquering shared bathrooms. You can hear all about that and Harris' role in Euphoria Season 3 in the video above, or follow along via the transcript below.

What Is 'The True Beauty of Being Bitten By a Tick' About?

PERRI NEMIROFF: I'm not going to spoil anything about your movie, but I was not ready for where this was going. Clearly, I know about the film, but Pete, I'll give you these honors. A lot of our viewers are first going to learn about it through SXSW, so can you give us a brief synopsis of The True Beauty of Being Bitten By a Tick to start us off?

PETE OHS: A woman in crisis seeks refuge at her friend’s idyllic countryside home, only to suffer strange side effects from a mysterious tick bite.

ZOË CHAO: He was ready.

JEREMY O. HARRIS: That was crazy, Pete. That was truly psychotic. [Laughs]

I appreciate a filmmaker who comes to the table ready!

CHAO: The logline!

I was reading a lot about your process, and I'm utterly fascinated by it. I was reading about the table of bubbles and have a big two-part question about that. Can you tell me something about your process that has stayed consistent from film to film, but then also something new in that process that you discovered making this movie?

OHS: The table of bubbles came out of this idea of, "Why do I like to make movies?" And I think it's the reason why any of us do, honestly: because it was fun to do when I was 15 with my friends. The thing that stays consistent is to make as many, if not all of the decisions based on what you would have done when you were 15. That is the consistent thing that has not led me wrong once.

I love that mentality.

OHS: The thing that was new on this one—there are two things that happened. When things go well, it almost seems like you don't learn a lesson from it. When something goes bad, a mistake gets made, that's where a lesson gets learned, but when things just feel really good and just work out, you're like, “What did I learn from that?” It's almost nothing. But, in reflection, upon editing the movie and just watching this thing come together, I really appreciated this specific group of actors. These people are trained, these people are very talented, and there was a really special magic that I got to experience just watching them all play off of each other.

Jeremy O. Harris Addresses "Whisper Actors"

"I miss when actors wanted to get in front of a camera and yell a bit."

I have a follow-up to that! All unique individuals here, all different kinds of artists, but do you see a shared quality in all the actors that you work with that suggests that they could play creatively the way you want them to?

OHS: Certainly, they are all saying yes to what this experience is as I present it to them. They're all coming very open to it. The other thing that each of them is doing what I am asking them to do, but they're, again, saying yes to it, is they're saying what they want. I'm asking them, "What do you want to do? I don't want to have to tell you everything to do. I want you to tell me something, too." They give as much as they take. They give contributions—not just small ones, but big ones—about who their characters are and the kind of things they want to play. They want to play a character like themselves; they want to play a character different from themselves, big, small, whatever. Those things where they're putting themselves out there. Yes, investing, but also taking risks.

HARRIS: Just thinking about what brings us all together, I had a very crazy conversation with an actor—I don't want to name-drop on Collider because that's rude—who was very popular in the '90s and still is. They're cool, but they’re from the old days. They're like, “What's going on with all these new whisper actors? Back in the day, people weren't whisper-acting. If you tried to whisper act, you would not pass the screen test." She was like, “I miss when actors wanted to get in front of a camera and yell a bit. That's when it's rich. That's when it's good. That's when someone's going to make something dynamic.” And I think none of us are whisper actors, and I think that was something that was really crazy because I've had experiences with a lot of newer actors who really learned how to act for the camera. They’re so cool that they don’t give. I think that there was a lot of giving. Bigness was allowed as well as smallness, which was fun for me as a theater person.

Callie Hernandez and Pete Ohs Worked Together on 'Jethica'

"I actually did try to back out of Jethica the week before because I was scared."

Image via SXSW

I want to talk about all of your varied histories with Pete. Callie, I'll come your way first, and correct me if I'm wrong on any of this. This is your second feature film together. Jethica and now this?

CALLIE HERNANDEZ: We also, right after this, went and made OBEX, which just went to Sundance, but those are the three.

Oh, yes! Jethica came first. What is something you experienced making that movie that made you say to yourself, "I need more of Pete and his process?"

HERNANDEZ: Well, Pete's my friend, first and foremost, and a very good friend. When he asked me to do Jethica, I actually did try to back out of Jethica the week before because I was scared. I was scared because I was like, “What are we doing? We're going to New Mexico during a global pandemic, making a movie in two-and-a-half weeks. What are we doing here?” But I also said yes because I wanted to. I think my experience with Pete on Jethica is why. After we did it, we both knew we wanted to make another movie together. We didn't know when or how or where or whatever.

Also, as an actor, coming from a lot of studio stuff and a range of independent stuff, it's just really refreshing to be able to be in a space where you can really examine. The thing about Pete is he's about efficiency, and, also, he asks a lot of questions. So, as a human and as a filmmaker and as an actor, to be able to sit in a room with a bunch of really incredible minds that are all really open and willing to experiment, genuinely do something experimental, it feels really good.