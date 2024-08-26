It’s been five years since fans drove to the coast of Monterey Bay where a group of women’s lives became forever connected in HBO’s hit drama, Big Little Lies. Over two seasons, viewers watched as a group of gals living in the affluent seaside town worked through their marriages, faced the challenges of motherhood, and even committed a little murder on the hush-hush. Since the second season bowed out in 2019, audiences have had one question and one question only, “When will Big Little Lies Season 3 come out?” Over the years, members of both the all-star cast and production team have made comments on both sides of the fence, but as of late, two of the main cast members, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, have been working harder than ever to get the show back on the air.

Now, another name from the call sheet is stepping forward to say that she’s totally game for Big Little Lies Season 3. During a conversation with People, while promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice, series star Zoë Kravitz revealed that, while she knows “nothing” about the story that’s on the way, she’s “excited” to be part of it.

“I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that’s happening… waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Kravitz’s recent comments prove just how much can change in a few years as, back in 2022, the actress-turned-director said “I don’t think it is,” when asked about whether a third season would be happening. Her answer was largely due to the passing of the production’s director, Jean-Marc Vallée, whom she said she couldn’t “imagine going on without.” But now that a few years have passed, and those involved have had time to mourn the visionary’s passing, it seems like the show will continue in the memory of the director who molded so much of it.

What Would ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Be About?

Series creator, David E. Kelley has long spoken about the tenacity of Kidman and Witherspoon to get the job done and bring Big Little Lies Season 3 into our homes. In fact, they’ve shown such persistence and dedication that author Liane Moriarty, on whose books the show is based, is cranking away at another installment. Kidman previously solidified the news saying, “We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering that book.” Sure, if Kidman and Witherspoon called me up on the phone, I would get cranking on a book too. Beyond that, we don’t really know what would happen to the ladies along the coast of Big Sur in the next set of episodes, but with several cliffhangers and mic drops happening in the Season 2 finale, we’re on the edge of our seats waiting for more information.

