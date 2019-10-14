Zoe Kravitz to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

0

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has found his Catwoman. The War for the Planet of the Apes helmer is in the midst of prepping his new, rebooted take on DC Comics hero Batman in a film called The Batman, and Variety reports that actress Zoe Kravitz has landed the role of Catwoman, beating out finalists Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver). Sometimes an ally, sometimes a foe, Catwoman is one of the more iconic characters in the Batman comics, and she’s been seen many times before in live-action Batman films—Michelle Pfeiffer‘s turn in Batman Returns is downright iconic, while Anne Hathaway‘s role in The Dark Knight Rises was unsurprisingly grounded and realistic, given Christopher Nolan‘s involvement. The less said about Halle Berry‘s standalone movie the better.

It’s unclear how Catwoman fits into the story of The Batman, but the script (written by Reeves) is said to involve a number of different villains. Separately, Jonah Hill is in talks to play a role that could be Penguin or The Riddler, while Robert Pattinson landed the highly coveted role of Batman/Bruce Wayne opposite contenders like Nicholas Hoult.

Kravitz was most recently seen on HBO’s Big Little Lies and is set to star in a new TV adaptation of High Fidelity for Hulu. She’s had her brushes with blockbusters before with supporting roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, and Divergent, and most recently played a key role in the Wizarding World sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But I think it’s her work in Big Little Lies that’s been the strongest in recent years, as she stretched her dramatic chops significantly in the show’s second season. I’m curious to see what shades she brings to Catwoman here.

It’ll be interesting to see how big of a part Catwoman plays in the story of The Batman, but no doubt Kravitz is signing an option to appear in future films if this one hits. Unlike Joker, Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making one-off Batman movies.

Filming on The Batman begins later this year or early 2020, and the cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

For a full list of upcoming DC movies currently in the works, click here.