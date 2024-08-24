The Big Picture Steven Soderbergh's Kimi explores life during the lockdown in 2020 with this thriller.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Steven Soderbergh got a small crew together to craft a tight, slick, and insightful thriller that quietly comments on the dread of lockdown and the state of 2020s angst and paranoia, and that's why he's one of the best. Since he returned from his abrupt retirement, Soderbergh has been working at a prolific rate, releasing fun genre exercises in theaters and on streaming that are met with tepid responses upon release, but only grow in estimation as time passes. His riff on Alfred Hitchcock, Kimi released on Max (then HBO Max) in 2022, also features a dazzling performance by Zoë Kravitz as a fear-stricken remote IT worker who must step out of her comfort zone to uncover a harrowing crime by her tech mogul boss.

Steven Soderbergh Taps Into COVID Life in 'Kimi'

Making a name for herself as more than just a "nepo baby," pop culture's most ubiquitous and tiresome buzz term of 2024, Zoë Kravitz has proven to be a versatile star, as her directorial debut, Blink Twice, releases on August 23. The daughter of musician and songwriter Lenny Kravitz vaulted to another stratosphere in 2022 by playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman. A month before the wide release of the tentpole blockbuster, Kravitz snuck up on audiences with an unsuspecting but superb thriller, Kimi, by one of Hollywood's most consistently brilliant directors. Soderbergh's film follows Angela Childs (Kravitz), an employee of Amygdala, an influential tech corporation. She works from home, monitoring data streams from the company's Kimi device, a smart speaker akin to Amazon's Alexa. One day, while browsing through her data, Angela, suffering from anxiety and agoraphobia due to a previous assault, discovers a recording of a sexual assault by a man named Brad, who turns out to be Bradley Hasling (Derek DelGuadio), the CEO of her employer.

In February 2022, the last thing anyone wanted to be reminded of was COVID-19 or any discussions or evocations of this treacherous time. In Kimi, Soderbergh, with a script by David Koepp (the writer behind other thrillers primarily set in one location like Snake Eyes and Panic Room), reflected on that distinct period from a wholly relatable perspective. The film evokes that discernible feeling of being cooped up in your house that was omnipresent during 2020. Specifically, Kimi captures a moment when isolation became normalized. Angela's quarantined lifestyle is less of a dystopia and more of a portrait of everyday life. Soderbergh, who experimented with iPhone cinematography in Unsane and High Flying Bird, uses digital technology to characterize the essence of the story, as his pristine digital photography taps into Angela's confined space run by technology.

The sight of Purell wipes and hand sanitizers scattered throughout Angela's apartment is sure to recall unsettling memories, as well as the harrowing implications of performing benign tasks such as stepping outside. Without any clunky hand-wringing, Soderbergh provides sharp commentary on COVID life and the class divide by showing Natalie Chowdhury (Rita Wilson), an executive at Amygdala who Angela meets with to discuss the recording, ignoring health guidelines by wearing no mask inside the office. The scene presents an immediate power dynamic between the timid Angela, masked-up and trepidatious about going outside, and Natalie, who shows no signs of caution. The implicit references to pandemic-related images and behavior allow Kimi to succeed as a nuanced reflection of the time.

Zoë Kravitz Uncovers a Crime in a Modern-Day Riff on Alfred Hitchcock in 'Kimi'

Soderbergh still could've made Kimi regardless of the COVID backdrop, as the film is an impressive flexing of his Hitchcockian muscles. The Hitchcock film Soderbergh most visibly cribs from is Rear Window. Isolated from the outside world, Angela's lone ability to escape from her confined space is by gazing out the window, looking down on the street, or into the windows of her neighbors. Every interaction is carried out from a distance, as she watches her neighbor and romantic partner, Terry (Byron Bowers), answer her texts. When she finally engages in face-to-face interactions, they are brief, as Angela instinctually prefers to take comfort in solitude while sitting in front of the computer listening to hundreds of recordings. Rather than spying on her neighbors like the physically incapacitated James Stewart in Rear Window, Angela's job requires her to monitor exchanges between users and their Kimi devices. Unlike Stewart's L.B. Jefferies, she finds no thrills in her voyeurism. The mundanity of the job, consisting of solving programming errors and interpreting Kimi's voice stream, is compounded by the sinister implications of this tech corporation prevalent even before she discovers the sexual assault recording.

Through understated expressions of grave uncertainty and apprehension, Zoë Kravitz conveys the essence of the downbeat millennial living in an unknowable void. Talking about the prevalent anxiety among people in their twenties and early thirties can devolve into clichéd rhetoric, but Soderbergh and Kravtiz reckon with the malaise of a remote tech worker through a genre mold. We watch Angela evolve from a listless young woman to a reluctant hero after stumbling upon a covered-up crime. Still reeling from the trauma of a previous assault, her desire to serve justice and hold abusers accountable outweighs her prevailing fear of the outside world. Angela's struggles with mental health do not define her identity, and the film refreshingly refrains itself from treating her as a depraved loner teetering on the edge of self-destruction, or, on the other end, as a mythical savant.

Zoë Kravitz Displays Fear and Courage Amid a Grave Conspiracy in 'Kimi'

Digital monitors and people hunched over staring at their smartphones are inherently non-cinematic, with Kimi's own director claiming that cell phones are the "worst thing that’s ever happened to movies." Fortunately, Soderbergh is always there to rise to the challenge and find new inventive ways of capturing mundane settings and actions, and he is also saved by a lead actor who knows how to make digital media consumption look pressing and urgent. Angela controls her computer's functions with the precision of a surgeon. Soderbergh gives the audio recording program the palpable weight of traditional analog technology. When Angela repeatedly plays back the audio of the assault, one can't help but be reminded of Brian De Palma's thriller about a sound mixer who overhears a political assassination, Blow Out. In Kimi, everyone is beyond frustrated with the all-encompassing presence of technology, as we see Angela's colleagues yelling at their kids to quiet down during a Zoom call and their Kimi devices for turning down against their will. Angela, while worn down by her surroundings, at least uses her tech for the betterment of humanity by tracking down the perpetrator of the crime.

In her best film performance to date, Zoë Kravitz is the total package, a sympathetic figure living amid bleak times and an admirable underdog fighting against a corrupt system. As an unassuming person who becomes entangled in a scheme way above her pay grade, she is convincing as an archetypal Hitchcockian protagonist. Steven Soderbergh knows how to raise a movie star's platform, as he has done with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. As Kravitz's stardom continues to soar, we can identify Kimi as ground zero.

