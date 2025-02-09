Daughter of Hollywood royalty Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz has a successful career in her own right. After her breakthrough in X-Men: First Class, Kravitz went on to secure major roles in other franchise films, making a seamless transition to television and starring in acclaimed shows such as the HBO drama Big Little Lies. Recently, the star has showcased her talents behind the camera, proving herself a captivating filmmaker with her directorial debut Blink Twice capturing the attention of many.

Whether she's lending her voice to animated fan favorites, stealing the scene in action-packed films, or bringing her charisma to gripping dramas, Kravitz is perhaps one of the most compelling actors of her generation, with her cool presence and effortless style making her an enthralling actor to watch. From dystopian blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road to indie gems such as Kimi, these are the best Zoë Kravitz movies so far, ranked by greatness.

10 'Divergent' (2014)

Directed by Neil Burger

Despite its lack of critical acclaim, Divergent resonated with many fans of the YA genre, particularly those already familiar with Veronica Roth's bestselling novel. The story centers around Shailene Woodley's Tris Prior, a young girl living in a futuristic world in which society is divided into five factions. After discovering she is a Divergent, Tris uncovers a looming war that threatens everyone she loves.

Kravitz brings warmth, toughness, and vulnerability to her role as Christina, a member of the Dauntless faction known for her confidence and sense of justice who eventually becomes Tris' friend. While this dystopian film is far from perfect, it blends action and romance in a way that appeals to younger audiences, making for a great choice for those who don't mind reaching for a teen film to unwind and escape for a while.

9 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (2018)

Directed by David Yates

The follow-up to the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film, Crimes of Grindelwald expands the Wizarding World as it dives deeper into the rise of the dark wizard. Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists the help of his former student Newt (Eddie Redmayne) in an effort to thwart Grindwald's (Johnny Depp) plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

Beautifully and honestly portrayed by Kravitz, Leta Lestrange is one of the most interesting character additions to the beloved universe. What's so captivating about Leta is how she deviates from the typical Slytherin stereotype, showcasing a character who is more than just a product of her dark past. While Crimes of Grindelwald is flawed, it is entertaining enough to keep boredom at bay.