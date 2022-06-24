Things are officially underway for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. And yes, the plot for the film is just as amazing as the title suggests, but we’ll get to that in a minute. Revealing the news on her Instagram account, the multi-hyphenated performer snapped a photo of a clapperboard to share the momentous occasion with her followers. On it, we can see Kravitz’s name credited as the director along with the film’s title and logo — a flower that’s giving us some Georgia O’Keeffe-meets-1970s vibes. You know you’re a popular member of Hollywood when your first few IG comments are from fellow industry professionals, and that’s exactly who shared their enthusiasm, with messages flooding in from the likes of Olivia Wilde, Zoey Deutch, and Shailene Woodley — just to name a few.

While information has been churning out slowly, we do know that the film will feature a dynamite cast with the likes of Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, and Simon Rex officially signed on so far. The MGM-backed feature will be a dark telling of the horrors lurking behind the life of the elite as a cocktail waitress named Frida (Ackie) shoots her shot with a wealthy titan of the tech industry (Tatum). He reciprocates Frida’s advances and invites her to his private island for a wild and crazy night of partying. At first, Frida thinks that she’s made it into the high life as she easily slips into the world of the rich and famous, but as the night wears on, Frida begins to realize that something much more sinister is at play.

Kravitz also co-wrote the production alongside E.T. Feigenbaum. Writing was a skill Kravitz was able to hone in on while starring in the Hulu series, High Fidelity, for which she penned an episode and also produced. In front of the camera, Kravitz is a celebrated actress, having nabbed roles in both television and big-screen hits including Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and, most recently, The Batman. Earlier this week, it was revealed that she has signed on to produce and star in an upcoming action feature titled, The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets.

Image via Warner Bros.

With each leading cast member having such a vast background in both dramas and comedies, we’re wondering if Pussy Island will become the perfect blend of a dark comedy and drama. Now that production is underway, we’re looking forward to hearing more bits and pieces about the plot and other members of the call sheet. As of right now, a release date has not been set, but we at Collider will be sure to keep you posted. You can see Kravitz’s post below.