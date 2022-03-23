Lister-Jones has created the series which she'll also direct and star in.

The Roku Channel announced that they ordered a new scripted comedy series from Zoe Lister-Jones. The new series, SLIP, was created by Lister-Jones, who is also set to star in and direct every episode. The seven-episode season will begin shooting in April 2022 in Toronto. SLIP is said to follow the story of a woman, played by Lister-Jones, who finds herself traveling through parallel universes after she starts questioning her perfect marriage. The series will follow the woman as she travels from universe to universe and from relationship to relationship, trying to get back home to her partner.

Lister-Jones' previous acting credits include starring in the sitcom Life in Pieces, a recurring role on New Girl, as well as the recent film How it Ends and the upcoming Disappointment Blvd. Her recent directing credits include How it Ends and the GLAAD Media Award-winning film The Craft: Legacy, two films that Lister-Jones also wrote.

In the announcement of the new series, Colin Davis, the Head of Scripted Originals at Roku, gave a quote saying:

“Zoe Lister-Jones has written a truly fantastic show with ‘SLIP.’ It was so easy to say yes to this project and we are thrilled to partner with Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures to bring ‘SLIP’ to The Roku Channel.”

Steve Lescroart, the President at Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted, added on to that, saying:

“‘SLIP’ is a wonderfully original series from the brilliant creative mind of Zoe Lister-Jones and we couldn’t be happier to partner with her, Roku and TeaTime to take viewers on a wildly funny and entertaining ride.”

Katie O'Connell, from TeaTime Pictures, wrapped the announcement up by saying:

“Zoe is singular in her ability to tell a twisted, hilarious and unexpected love story. We are so happy to be partnered with Zoe, The Roku Channel and Boat Rocker on our first original series.”

SLIP will be produced by Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures, the production company founded by Dakota Johnson. The new series will actually be the first TV series to go into production from TeaTime Pictures, which just received rave reviews at Sundance for its films Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Johnson, Ro Donnelly, and O'Connell will be serving as executive producers on the series for TeaTime with Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, and Nick Nantell, doing the same for Boat Rocker.

Read the official synopsis for SLIP below:

SLIP tells the story of Mae Cannon (Lister-Jones), a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

