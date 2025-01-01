Zoe Saldaña has had a prolific career in movies and TV, showcasing dynamic characters with compelling stories. After getting her movie breakout in Center Stage, she has gone on to be a part of massive franchises like Star Trek and Marvel. She has also been a part of smaller, independent dramas. Saldaña has had experience in live action, animation, and a combination of the two. In each of her roles, she showcases her ability to delve into what makes the characters she plays tick.

Saldaña frequently demonstrates her ability to play complex women who are worth rooting for. In some movies, like Star Trek Beyond, she highlights her ability to be a critical member of a team. In other movies, like Avatar, Saldaña emphasizes her ability to be a leader. Even when she is voicing a character, or portraying them from beyond a lot of make-up or CGI, Saldaña digs deep into her characters in each of her projects.

10 'Infinitely Polar Bear' (2014)

Directed by Maya Forbes

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Infinitely Polar Bear follows the life of Cameron Stuart (Mark Ruffalo), a bipolar man trying to make sense of his diagnosis as he strives to hold his family together. Saldaña plays Cameron's wife, Maggie. This is a domestic drama about living with a relative suffering from a mental illness. Infinitely Polar Bear emphasizes the effects of mental illness on families and the importance of these relationships in the process of recovery.

Saldaña’s character in Infinitely Polar Bear is quite nuanced. She portrays a woman who has to deal with her husband's illness for years, and still has to hold her family together. Saldaña plays a better part as a woman supporting her family in any way possible. Saldaña’s character in Infinitely Polar Bear is vividly realistic, deeply flawed, but in her own way, tries to make the most of the circumstances she is faced with.

Your changes have been saved Infinitely Polar Bear Infinitely Polar Bear: In an effort to reunite his family, a father with bipolar disorder takes on the responsibility of caring for his two lively young daughters. As he navigates the challenges of parenting while managing his condition, the family's dynamic is tested in a series of heartfelt and humorous situations. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 19, 2016 Director Maya Forbes Cast Mark Ruffalo , Zoe Saldana , Imogene Wolodarsky , Ashley Aufderheide , Wallace Wolodarsky , Keir Dullea , Beth Dixon , Georgia Lyman , William Xifaras , Mary O'Rourke , Chris Papavasiliou , Liam McNeill , Mark S. Cartier , Alicia Love , Manoah Angelo , Nekhebet Kum Juch , Muriel Gould , Paul Elias , Uatchet Jin Juch , Wendy Forbes , Tod Randolph Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Cameron , Maggie , Amelia Stuart , Faith Stuart , Peter , Murray Stuart , Pauline Stuart , Becca , Bus Driver , Receptionist , Mr. Fabrini , Young Man 1 , Maître d' , Carol , Thurgood , Kim , Gaga , Dick , Ali , Maid , Ruth-Ann Writers Maya Forbes Studio Tagline Website Expand

9 'Star Trek Beyond' (2016)

Directed by Justin Lin

Image via Paramount Pictures

Star Trek Beyond is the third movie in the Star Trek reboot series. The movie follows the crew of the USS Enterprise, which is led by Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine). Uhura (Saldaña), Spock (Zachary Quinto), Sulu (John Cho), Scottie (Simon Pegg) and Chekov (Anton Yelchin) each have to demonstrate their abilities to survive. When the Enterprise is destroyed, and the crew is left deserted, they have to work together to survive. Star Trek Beyond represents the end of a chapter for this crew as they contemplate their respective futures.

Saldaña's offers a fresh take on a beloved franchise character. In Star Trek Beyond, Saldaña pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols' portrayal of the original character while adding her own spin. Saldaña builds on the original character, and adds greater depth to Uhura by making her an even more active leader in the team. Additionally, Saldaña's version of Uhura highlights what a key member of the team this character has always been.

8 'Drumline' (2002)

Directed by Charles Stone III

Image via 20th Century Studios

Drumline follows Devon Miles (Nick Cannon), a recent high school graduate who becomes a part of A&T University's band. Along with his fellow bandmates, he learns the concept of "one band, one sound", which emphasizes how committed the team needs to be to teamwork to succeed. Devon meets Laila (Saldaña), a dancer. The movie mainly focuses on Devon's evolution over time. However, the love story is what brings everything together.

In Drumline, Saldaña shows her ability to be a star, even when playing a character in a supporting role. Drumline introduces Saldaña's character as someone who is clearly able to carry a story on her own. This is also an example of a role that gives Saldaña the chance to develop a compelling love story through her character. The only negative aspect of Saldaña's role in this movie is that she isn't given more screen time.

Your changes have been saved Drumline Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 13, 2002 Director Charles Stone III Cast Nick Cannon , Zoe Saldana , Orlando Jones , Leonard Roberts , Jason Weaver Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Devon Miles , Laila , Dr. Lee , Sean Taylor , Ernest Writers Tina Gordon Chism , Shawn Schepps Studio(s) Fox 2000 Pictures Distributor(s) 20th Century Fox Expand

7 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

Avatar is a sci-fi epic that combines live action and computer animation. The main story revolves around the Indigenous inhabitants of a distant moon known as the Na'vi. When American special forces invade this moon, former U.S. Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) realizes how destructive his mission would be, he becomes an ally to the Na'vi as they try to protect their home. In particular, he is influenced by Neytiri (Saldaña), who teaches Jake about Na'vi culture, and emphasizes what they are fighting for.

Avatar is a venue for Saldaña to show how well she plays characters who are leaders. Neytiri is a warrior who will stop at nothing to protect her people and their home. Additionally, this character gives Saldaña the chance to show her ability to bring a highly stylized character to life. Even behind the CGI, Saldaña makes Neytiri shine. Ultimately, Saldaña presents a character who is the key to her planet's survival, which makes her compelling to follow.

6 'Center Stage' (2000)

Directed by Nicholas Hytner

Image via Columbia Pictures

Center Stage is a teen drama that follows students admitted to the fictional American Ballet Academy in New York City. The movie follows these dancers as they face the challenges that come with growing up against the often harsh backdrop of professional dance. As they prepare for professional careers, these students rely on each other to get through hard times. Center Stage features Saldaña in her feature film debut as Eva Rodríguez.

Center Stage is another example of a movie that sees Saldaña adding layers to a character. Underneath Eva's sarcasm and challenging of authority, it is clear there is a young woman who wants to prove herself in the world. Saldaña plays this character, who has a hunger for success, with love. Eva's journey within this story is one of the most compelling, since she clearly has to look inward and ask herself what she is willing to do to achieve success.

Your changes have been saved Center Stage Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2000 Director Nicholas Hytner Cast Amanda Schull , Zoe Saldana , Peter Gallagher , Ethan Stiefel , Donna Murphy , Debra Monk , Sascha Radetsky , Eion Bailey , Megan Pepin , Elizabeth Hubbard , Shakiem Evans , Ilia Kulik , Priscilla Lopez , Robert Montano , Maryann Plunkett , Stephen Stout , Marcia Jean Kurtz , Scottie Thompson , Olga Merediz , Lovette George , Victor Anthony , Lisa LeGuillou , Nancy Hess , Kirk Peterson , Barbara Caruso Runtime 115 minutes Character(s) Jody Sawyer , Eva Rodríguez , Jonathan Reeves , Cooper , Juliette , Nancy , Charlie , Jim , Anna , Joan Miller , Erik , Sergei , Jazz Class Teacher , ABA Pas de Deux Class Teacher , Mrs. Sawyer , Mr. Sawyer , Emily's Mother , Ensemble , ABA Receptionist , Jazz Class Receptionist , Thomas , ABA Girl's Class Teacher , Sergei's Salsa Partner , ABA Boys' Class Teacher , ABA Scout Writers Carol Heikkinen Producers Laurence Mark YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tf7vVdDExuM Expand

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo