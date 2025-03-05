Zoe Saldaña just walked away with her first Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) for her inspiring and triumphant performance as Rita Mora Catro in Emilia Pérez. The 46-year-old actress has been at it for a while, getting her start in the business around 2000. Twenty-five years later, she has appeared in four of the six highest-grossing movies of all time, including her turns in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the Avatar films. However, one of her better performances was alongside a stellar ensemble in the 2013 drama Blood Ties.

Saldaña stars with Clive Owen, Marion Cotillard, Billy Crudup, Mila Kunis, Lili Taylor, and James Caan to tell the story of two blue-collar brothers on opposite sides of the law who have a very complex relationship going back to childhood. Blood Ties is a French production directed by Guillaume Canet and based on the book "Deux Freres, flic & truand" by Bruno and Michel Papet and a remake of the 2008 award-winning French thriller Les liens du sang. Clearly, Canet has seen and admired the work of Francis Ford Coppola and William Friedkin, as he borrows storytelling elements from The Godfather films and thrilling action sequences from The French Connection.

What Is 'Blood Ties' About?