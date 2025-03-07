With Zoë Saldaña winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, the Avatar and Star Trek actress has finally received the Oscar nod she deserves. In the shoes of her character Rita in Emilia Pérez, Saldaña not only sang and danced but also proved to everyone who witnessed the actress dance her heart out in "El Mal" why she was a frontrunner in the 2025 Oscars race through a compelling and memorable performance. It's not, however, Saldaña's first time capturing the fascination of the audience in a career that has spanned 25 years. In fact, long before the actress showcased her acting and dancing chops in the Jacques Audiard film, she stole the show in one of her most emotional performances in the Netflix drama series From Scratch. As an aspiring artist who falls in love with an Italian chef, Saldaña lives and breathes her character in From Scratch – a drama weighing heavily on love, family, and companionship.

In 'From Scratch,' Zoë Saldaña Showcases Her Acting Range