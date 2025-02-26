During this weekend’s SAG Awards, there was a fun segment where the acting guild playfully spotlighted the coveted role of a Law & Order guest star, with even Mariska Hargitay joining in on the fun. One of the actors featured in the bit was Zoe Saldaña, who guest starred in both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, and later in the night won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Emilia Pérez. Back in 2004, Saldaña was already on her way to movie stardom, starting with her breakout role in Center Stage and moving into Hollywood blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Despite these major vehicles showcasing her blossoming talent, she absolutely crushed her brief guest star appearance in Season 5 of Law & Order: SVU, leaving a memorable mark as one of the best guest stars-turned-movie stars in the Law & Order franchise.
