After watching 'Avatar: The Way of Water', check out these movies for more Zoe Saldaña.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the anticipated 2014 sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 Avatar, didn't open in theaters until December 16 of 2022. The film quickly dominated the box office by topping the global chart. The sequel's success is due to the established director, the previous movie's popularity, and the brilliant cast.

One of the rare actresses who participated in three of the highest-grossing movies ever is Zoe Saldaña, who reprised her role as Neytiri in the latest Avatar alongside her co-stars. After finishing the second Avatar installment, fans can check out her extensive list of other film credits.

'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar is set in the mid-22nd century on a distant moon Pandora which humans are colonizing it. The film follows paralyzed marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who volunteers to participate in a mission on Pandora and later learns about the corporate figurehead’s evil plan for the locals, known as Na’vi. Saldaña portrayed Neytiri, the Omaticaya tribe's leaders' daughter and Sully's love interest.

Before participating in the 2022 Avatar movie, one should view Saldaña’s first one. The movie's distinctive combination of traditional storytelling and cutting-edge technology has made it one of the most iconic movies of all time. Moreover, the level of ingenuity and attention to detail that went into creating Cameron's new world appearance is just astounding.

'Star Trek' (2009)

Star Trek is the 11th installment in the Star Trek franchise and the first film in the rebooted film series, which stars a new cast as the key characters from the original Star Trek television series. The film follows James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Mr. Spock (Zachary Quinto) as they fight a Romulan from their future named Nero (Eric Bana), who poses a threat to the United Federation of Planets.

Saldaña portrayed Nyota Uhura, a communications officer and translator with expertise in philology, linguistics, and encryption. Supernovas, black holes, red matter, and other intricate parallel universes are all mixed seamlessly into the plot at a quick pace. J. J. Abrams offered Star Trek fans a history of the USS Enterprise with a superb ensemble cast that recreated fans' favorite characters.

Maya and the Three (2021)

Maya and the Three is a computer-animated fantasy TV miniseries set in a Mesoamerican setting that predates colonization. The series follows Maya (Saldaña), a warrior princess who is celebrating her fifteenth birthday when she is visited by the underworld gods and is asked to pay for her family's transgressions.

The series is a celebration of Mesoamerican/Pre-Columbian cultures; it is flawless in every way, with outstanding voice acting, a ton of color, and amazing animation. Additionally, every episode provides an opportunity to learn more about this fascinating universe and to appreciate the visual richness of Gutiérrez's expertly crafted and utterly magnificent series.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy follows an extraterrestrial group of outlaws led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from Earth as they save the universe from Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and the unimaginable power of a mysterious orb. Saldaña portrayed Gamora, An extraterrestrial orphan who wants to atone for her past transgressions and Quill’s love interest.

Guardians of the Galaxy is incredibly beautiful to look at and entertaining to behold. It never takes itself too seriously or succumbs to melodrama, making it one of the most stand-out Marvel films ever made. It's full of one-liners, visual gags, and amusing moments that parody the action and fight scenes from more common blockbuster-style movies.

'The Losers' (2010)

The Losers focuses on the members of an elite U.S. Special Forces squad dispatched on a search-and-destroy operation into the jungles of Bolivia. However, their superiors betray them and abandon them for dead, motivating them to attack the CIA. Saldaña played Aisha al-Fadhil, a native Bolivian woman who offers the team assistance.

The Losers was created with only one goal in mind: to amuse its audience. While it may not be a fantastic film with depth, it surely succeeds in that endeavor. Additionally, what makes the film so successfully entertaining is the refusal to take the plot and the characters seriously, together with a consistently superb ensemble that expertly brings the characters to life.

'From Scratch' (2022)

From Scratch is a Netflix miniseries that centers on the romance between an American woman, played by Saldaña, and an Italian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea), how they manage their personal and professional lives, as well as how they cope with the chef's cancer diagnosis.

Since it finds joy and significance in seemingly insignificant events, the series is actually crucial. From Scratch creates a large, disorganized, and absolutely convincing family that can pass off nearly any occasionally corny comment. Moreover, the series is a celebration of the power of family and the significance of discovering a location and people that help you feel at home.

'Colombiana' (2011)

Colombiana is a French English-language action thriller film that follows Cataleya (Amandla Stenberg), a nine-year-old Colombian girl whose family is murdered by a drug lord. Cataleya wants retribution as an adult, played by Saldaña, fifteen years later.

In addition to a charming, melancholy romance, the film contains enough brilliant chases, break-ins, and escapes to make it entertaining. Saldaña plays her fantastical assassin with gusto, whether she is wearing a latex catsuit or taking out a criminal with his own personal sharks.

'The Adam Project' (2022)

The Adam Project follows Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old who enters his garage one night and finds an injured pilot hiding inside who happens to be his adult self, played by Ryan Reynolds. They have to team up to help adult Adam on his secret mission. Saldaña played Adam’s wife and fellow time pilot, Laura Shane, who is left stranded in 2018 after a failed attempt on her life.

The film's centerpiece is the amusing exchanges between older and younger Adam, making it a perfect family movie. The movie features action, pathos, and gorgeous special effects with young Scobell dominating every scene in which he appears and offering potential for his upcoming future.

'The Book of Life' (2014)

Based on a concept created by Jorge R. Gutierrez, The Book of Life follows a bullfighter who, on the Day of the Dead, sets out on a journey in the afterlife to live up to his family and friends' expectations. Saldaña played María Posada, Manolo (Diego Luna) and Joaquín's (Channing Tatum) best friend and love interest.

Incorporating contemporary storytelling into traditional mythology, along with catchy original songs and tunes, makes the film very approachable for young viewers and adults. In addition, the vivid expression of life, love, and joy through the use of color is particularly stunning.

'Center Stage' (2000)

Center Stage centers on a group of 12 young people from different backgrounds who join the American Ballet Academy in New York with the goal of becoming professional dancers. The film also examines the problems and challenges faced by the professional dance community and how each dancer manages the pressures. The film is Saldaña’s first feature film debut in the role of Eva Rodríguez, the irritable yet extraordinarily gifted dancer.

Center Stage truthfully provides insights into the demands, quirks, discomfort, and competitiveness of the contemporary ballet industry. Moreover, the most thrilling scenes in his movie are undeniably the dance sequences.

