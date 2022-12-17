It is safe to say that Zoe Saldaña is one of the most prominent action stars today. She is more than capable of handling a variety of weapons and is not afraid to show off her proficiency in a number of combat techniques. In addition to her action roles, she has also demonstrated her ability to be taken seriously as an actor in a variety of dramas and performed excellent voice work for a few animated films as well. In honor of Avatar: The Way of Water's release this weekend, let's look back at 10 of her most memorable performances to date.

10. Rosemary's Baby (2014)

In 2014, director Agnieska Holland (Spoor) adapted the 1968 film, Rosemary's Baby, as a two-part miniseries for NBC. Based on Ira Levin's 1967 novel of the same name, this story follows a young couple struggling to come to terms with a recent miscarriage. Due to this, they relocate from New York to Paris, where they find themselves entangled with a couple who possess dark and mysterious abilities. Saldaña stars as the titular Rosemary Woodhouse alongside Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as her husband, Guy. The series struggled to find its footing, as it became lost in filler material rather than focusing on the atmospheric horror elements. In spite of this, Saldaña delivers a magnetic performance that enhances the story's eerie undertones.

9. Vantage Point (2008)

2008's Vantage Point retells the attempted assassination of the President of the United States from multiple different perspectives, including that of reporter Angie Jones. Although the film has been criticized for its repetitive nature, the plot remains fast-paced and entertaining throughout. The solid cinematography and editing style contribute to the chaotic and frenetic atmosphere of the story. While Dennis Quaid, Forest Whitaker, and Sigourney Weaver are the main stars of the film, Saldaña does not fall into the shadows. As a supporting actress, she utilizes the role to tease dramatic intrigue and demonstrate her emotional range.

8. Center Stage (2000)

At the beginning of the new millennium, Zoe Saldaña was cast in her first feature film role. Center Stage follows a group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds who enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York to become professional dancers. Each of them has to deal with the substantial stressors associated with training and advancing in the industry. In her youth, Saldaña was classically trained as a ballet dancer at the ECOS Espacio de Danza Academy. It was these skills that ultimately helped her land the role of Eva Rodriguez, the short-tempered but incredibly talented dancer. Saldaña brings the layered performance that is required for such a complex and interesting character. Her performance stands out amongst the rest and it's a joy to watch her exercise her other talents outside of acting.

7. The Book of Life (2014)

In the fight for love, who will win Zoe Saldaña's heart? Could it be Manolo (Diego Luna), a humble bullfighter who dreams of becoming a singer, or Joaquin (Channing Tatum), the invincible war hero? The Book of Life is an awe-inspiring fable rich in Mexican folklore. This film immerses audiences in three fantastical worlds with a distinctive visual aesthetic that captures their attention. As Maria, Saldaña is feisty, witty, and has a strong sense of self. Not only does she reveal her abilities as a voice actress in her first animated motion picture, but also her talent as a singer. This is her first performance as a singer before appearing in the 2016 biopic based on the life of Nina Simone.

6. Missing Link (2019)

This stop-motion animation follows Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) as he recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) and adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Saldaña) to locate his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Awarded Best Animated Feature at the 2020 Oscars, Missing Link is an inventive crowd-pleaser packed with charm, humor, and a great deal of heart. In her willingness to cut loose, Saldaña has more room to play around and experiment with the character of Adelina. Through her journey, she discovers her strength and independence as she blossoms into her true self. It's difficult to ignore the unmistakable feeling of joy that is present in her performance.

5. The Losers (2010)

In a team dominated by men, Zoe Saldaña holds her own as Bolivian assassin Aisha al-Fadhi. Seeing a tough and powerful warrior kick, punch, and fire grenade launchers at her enemies is truly one of the sweetest sights in the world. To prepare for the role, she dedicated a great deal of time and effort, as well as undergoing physical and weapons training. She embodies a sense of excitement and care for her role, adding layers of complexity that could have fallen flat in the hands of a less-trained actor. As The Losers saving grace, Saldaña plays a key role in engaging with the audience throughout the duration of the film. She's ruthless and savage like a lethal weapon.

4. Star Trek (2009)

J.J. Abrams' 2009 reboot of Star Trek was a major success. Fans of the original television series were overjoyed to see the return of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), and Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Zoe Saldaña). Back in 1966, the original series starred Nichelle Nichols in the role of Lieutenant Uhura, the communications officer who established her place as the first leading Black woman in space. The significance of Nichols' work cannot be overstated. Her presence alone was groundbreaking, inspiring an entire generation. Saldaña honors Nichelle Nichols’s legacy while breathing new life into the role.

3. Colombiana (2011)

2. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

In Marvel's first expedition into deep space, Guardians of the Galaxy sees a group of misfits band together to protect an infinity stone from a miscreant with plans to destroy the universe. With her entire body painted green from head to toe, Saldaña plays Gamora, the merciless assassin. She masterfully captures the transformation from villainous criminal to snarky mercenary, crafting one of the franchise's most layered characters. She has reprised the role in four subsequent films, and audiences are eager to see how her story will conclude in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled to be released next May.

1. Avatar (2009)

As the highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar remains unmatched since its initial release in 2009. James Cameron is no stranger to creating a cinematic masterpiece, demonstrated by his previous film Titanic ranking as the third highest-grossing film of all time. In Avatar, a paraplegic Marine, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) finds himself tasked with an expedition in outer space in which he observes the Na'vi species on the planet Pandora. Jake's consciousness gets transferred to an avatar that has been designed and constructed to look exactly like the Na'vi warriors. It is during this time that he meets and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the daughter of the clan's spiritual leader, and together they form an alliance in order to protect Pandora from the humans' mining expeditions. Saldaña's performance is unparalleled, having captured such emotion while filming in a bare warehouse bound to a goofy motion capture suit. It is rare for actors, even while working on a regular set, to be able to convey such a level of emotion. It is because of Saldaña's committed performance that Neytiri is such a beloved and badass character. It's quite exciting to see what she'll bring to the next installment in the franchise.