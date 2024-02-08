The Big Picture Zoë Saldaña is excited to work on Emilia Perez , a musical project directed by Jacques Audiard.

Saldaña praised Audiard's ambition to create a film in a language that isn't his own, showing how important the project is to him.

Emilia Perez features Saldaña singing and dancing, allowing her to showcase her native tongue and roots. The film follows a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes sex reassignment surgery.

When you hear Zoë Saldaña's name, chances are blockbusters such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, or Star Trek (2009) come to mind — or, more recently, Taylor Sheridan's television series Special Ops: Lioness. While Saldaña has tackled her fair share of massive roles and ones that lean more on the indie side, she will take on something entirely different with Emilia Perez. The upcoming musical comes from French filmmakerJaques Auidard, and Saldaña can't wait for its release.

During an interview with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Saldaña spoke about her experience for Emilia Perez and working with Audiard. Something that stood out to Saldaña about working with the director is that he is ambitious enough to make a feature that isn't in his own language, something that indicated to Saldaña that the film is an important one for him. Additionally, Audiard may not use his native language, but Emilia Perez gives Saldaña an opportunity to use hers, adding an extra layer of importance to the film. Overall, the experience is one that Saldaña is looking forward to sharing with audiences when the film is released. She told Collider:

"The fact that Jacques came up with this concept from a short story and decided to make it into an opera, and decided to do it in a language that isn’t his own, knowing that his audience is going to be so small, means that it was that important to him, and he cares that little about what other people may think. And I think everything about that made me feel so privileged, so honored that he wanted me to play Rita in 'Emilia Perez.' I also got to sing and speak in my native tongue. I got to be working with amazing independent filmmakers. Everything about 'Emilia Perez,' I wanted it so bad, and I worked so hard for it. I literally wrapped 'Lioness' in Morocco, and a week later I was in the studio in Paris recording music for 'Emilia ,' and [it's] the happiest I’ve ever been."

What Else to Expect From 'Emilia Perez'

Saldaña shared that she sings "around six or seven or eight songs" in Emilia Perez. She also noted that she dances in the film, "going back to [her] roots," and offered general praise for the film's team: "I worked with an amazing choreographer, Damien Jalet, and I worked with wonderful composers that put everything together, and it was Jacques Audiard, and a great production company. Everything about Emilia Perez was just a fucking roller coaster that I just cannot wait to share."

Emilia Perez follows a Mexican cartel leader (Karla Sofia Gasćon) on the run who undergoes sex reassignment surgery. Though the procedure is meant to help her escape the law, it will also give her an avenue to become "the woman [she's] always wanted to be." After 10 years have passed, she returns to her children, only this time posing as their aunt. The film also stars singer and actress Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building). Auidard directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Thomas Bidegain.

Emilia Perez does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for updates. Don't miss our full conversation with Saldaña. While we wait for more news on Emilia Perez you can stream Special: Ops Lioness on Paramount+.

