Women pursuing their happiness has been redefined in Jacques Audiard’s upcoming film Emilia Pérez which tells the story of four women living their lives, the way they want to and the lengths they’ll go to achieve it. The movie made its premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival where it won two awards. Fans will soon have a chance to see the feature on the big screen for a limited time before it hits Netflix this November.

The makers have unveiled a new trailer for the Spanish-language French musical crime comedy — yes, we know that's a mouth full — and it's quite thrilling. Without giving away too much, it showcases its female ensemble in their regular lives full of expectations, in contrast with the lives they really want. The clip highlights the musical elements brilliantly while spotlighting the crime-comedy aspect of it, while the performance feels gritty and very grounded.

What Is ‘Emilia Pérez’ About?

The film has been described as an “audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations.” The feature follows fearsome cartel leader Emilia, who enlists an unappreciated lawyer, Rita, who is stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. The movie enhances their journey through liberating song, dance, and enchanting visuals.

The movie casts Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia, Zoe Saldaña as Rita, Selena Gomez as Jessi, Adriana Paz as Epifanía, and Edgar Ramírez as Gustavo. The movie has seen a positive response post its Cannes debut with praises for performances and Audiard’s vision. Speaking to Collider previously, Saldaña revealed her excitement for the feature, saying:

"The fact that Jacques came up with this concept from a short story and decided to make it into an opera, and decided to do it in a language that isn’t his own, knowing that his audience is going to be so small, means that it was that important to him, and he cares that little about what other people may think. I think everything about that made me feel so privileged, so honored that he wanted me to play Rita in 'Emilia Perez.' I also got to sing and speak in my native tongue. I got to be working with amazing independent filmmakers. Everything about 'Emilia Perez,' I wanted it so bad, and I worked so hard for it. I literally wrapped 'Lioness' in Morocco, and a week later I was in the studio in Paris recording music for 'Emilia ,' and [it's] the happiest I’ve ever been."

Emilia Perez arrives in select theaters on November 1 in the US and Canada before dropping on Netflix on November 13. You can check out the new trailer above.

