This year's award season has already been one of the most hotly contested in years, with the BAFTA Awards and Oscars still yet to come. Across almost every genre, we've been treated to some truly spectacular films, with the performances of both newcomers and established actors playing a huge role in that. One film that has already seen great success is Emilia Pèrez, which took home the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which Zoe Saldaña won. The Oscar nominations are yet to be announced, but it's incredibly likely that she'll be a front-runner to take home another Best Supporting Actress award, alongside plenty of other nominations for the musical thriller to go with it.

Saldaña's character in Emilia Perez is Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer who helps a cartel kingpin (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) disappear from her life by transitioning into a woman—ultimately fulfilling a lifelong desire. After becoming a household name by starring in all three of the top-grossing films of all time, Saldaña when got to return to a much, more grounded role like she did in her early career before the likes of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy. While she's finally getting the recognition she deserves from the major award shows, her performance in the biggest sequel of all time was massively overlooked.

Zoe Saldaña Takes the Spotlight in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water'