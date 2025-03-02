If nothing else, maybe Zoe Saldaña can walk away with an Oscar just for surviving the Emilia Pérez fallout with her dignity intact. Largely unscathed from the blowback fiasco of the century, this wouldn't be the first time that Saldaña would be put in an unfair position on a huge production. Luckily for everyone the world over, she chose not to quit acting after an early instance of suffering in a chaotic film environment that nearly made her regret her life choices. Not only was her involvement in The Terminal the deciding factor in keeping her career going, but it paved the way for her presence in the major franchise that cemented her as a huge star.

Who Is Zoe Saldaña in 'The Terminal'?

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) finds himself stuck living in an airport in New York City, he gradually builds relationships with the many regulars who work and travel there. The most charming of these subplots involves a will-they-won't-they romance between immigration officer Dolores (Saldaña) and food service driver Enrique (Diego Luna), where Viktor plays matchmaker so the two can properly meet. The mechanics of this storyline are pure rom-com/melodrama cliché, as it's never justified why Enrique can't just talk to Dolores or how well they can actually work together, since they barely know each other. But Luna is such a charming, shaggy dog in his eagerness, and Saldaña is so engaging as her inner warmth gradually shines through and her stern exterior falls away; it's easy to surrender to the skillful manipulation of Steven Spielberg's direction.

Dolores initially comes on strong with her strict adherence to bureaucratic rules, but we learn that she's actually a Star Trek nerd with a broken heart looking for someone she can depend on, and Saldaña really brings home both the pathos and the bathos of the film's philosophy that hugely rewarding ventures can be forged with the tiniest of connections. That notion would prove all too fitting in the trajectory of Saldaña's life, as The Terminal served as a vital fork-in-the road moment for her in multiple ways.

'The Terminal' Set Up Her 'Star Trek' Success

For those in my age range who have witnessed Zoe Saldaña's rise since middle school, it's hard to think of her as anything less than a reigning queen of nerdy fandoms, as she gained prominence by being a key figure in no less than three mega-franchises. With her involvement in the Star Trek reboot film trilogy, her many appearances in the MCU as Gamora, and being arguably the best character in the Avatar film series, she's set herself up for life as an eternally beloved fixture in pop culture history. Star Trek being the start of that phase of her career is key, as her playing a Trekkie in The Terminal primed her to be ready for playing Lt. Uhura, since she'd previously not known anything about the show or its legacy. In researching for The Terminal, she was exposed to how deep the fandom runs and found herself inspired by thinking, "I want to be like that. I want to be so passionate about something that I incorporate it in my everyday life and it is the reason I wake up, and it fulfills me."

There's a lovely kismet in how one role fed into the other, especially since both are rule-oriented crewmembers with steel convictions in their hearts that they don't back down from. It's also not for nothing that she claims Spielberg himself was the one who taught her how to do the Vulcan salute for a key moment in the climax of Dolores' arc, which was a real clutch move on his part. But that's not the only way that Steven Spielberg proved to be sagely intervention on behalf of Zoe Saldaña's artistic future.

Steven Spielberg Convinced Zoe Saldaña To Keep Going