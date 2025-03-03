Zoe Saldaña, the runaway favorite, has won Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for her standout performance in Emilia Pérez. Saldaña plays Rita Mora Castro, a high-powered junior criminal defense attorney. Rita is recruited by a notorious cartel leader, who seeks her assistance in faking his death to transition into the woman he has always wanted to be, adopting the identity of Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña triumphed over fellow nominees Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), and to Saldaña's credit, she managed to stay the course and secure the award despite the furore and controversy over her co-star Karla Sofia Gascón, whose online activities had dragged the movie's name through the mud in the run-up to the awards circuit. While that hurt Gascón's chances, Saldaña was unharmed and took home a well-deserved Oscar.

A History of Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars

The Best Supporting Actress category at the Academy Awards has honored some of the most iconic and scene-stealing performances in film history. Introduced at the 9th Academy Awards in 1937, this category recognizes actresses who deliver powerful performances in a supporting role, often providing emotional depth, conflict, or humor to the story on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The first-ever Best Supporting Actress winner was Gale Sondergaard for Anthony Adverse in 1937. Over the years, legendary actresses such as Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Whoopi Goldberg, and Viola Davis have won for performances that left a lasting impact, while Wiest and Shelley Winters each hold the record for the most wins in this category, with two Oscars apiece.

In recent years, the award has recognized a wide range of performances, from dramatic turns in historical films and biopics to comedic and genre roles. At last year’s 96th Academy Awards, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won for her standout performance in The Holdovers as a grieving mother who had recently lost her son, but who found a family over the course of a Christmas holiday at a boarding school in the 1970s.

The term supporting actor or actress doesn't just mean supporting the leading stars, but also helping to carry the weight of the movie, and this year, the category continues to showcase the most amazing talent who all prove that supporting performances can be just as unforgettable and award-worthy as leading roles. Whether playing a best friend, a dangerous enemy, or a figure lurking in the shadows, Best Supporting Actress winners have consistently shaped cinema’s most memorable moments.

