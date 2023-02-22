When Zoe Terakes appears on the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV program Ironheart, they will be the first prominent non-binary trans actor in this franchise. Now, they are not the first trans performer to show up in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, since Josie Totah made a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming while Zack Barack appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Plus, Patti Harrison made a memorable appearance in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, Terakes, in theory, is going to have a very prominent role that shatters some ceilings for non-binary representation in mainstream media. The prospect of seeing a non-binary trans actor getting such a high-profile role in what’s essentially a TV spin-off of the blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exciting…primarily in that a trans performer is going to get some money!

However, there are some…complicated aspects related to the historical nature of this casting, namely just how long it took us to get here and that it feels almost minuscule in the face of the continued erasure of trans people. What Disney will no doubt pass off as “trailblazing” in a PR email is part of a much more complicated dialogue about queer representation.

Where Have All the Trans People Been in the MCU?

Chances are, you know someone who’s queer. You may even know someone who’s trans or at least more fluid in their gender identity. But if you’ve watched any of the 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the various TV shows that are canon (sorry Erika Ervin in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), you’ve rarely seen openly queer characters. Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband in Eternals was a nice reprieve, but the rest of these films have been embarrassing in their erasure of queer existences. Titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that have nodded towards queerness but never explored it beyond one quick peck are also endlessly frustrating.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, of course, not alone in the cinematic erasure of queer identity and especially transness. We’d be here all day talking about the history of trans representation in cinema and its shortcomings. To make a very very long story short, trans people have often been erased in cinematic narratives and when they do appear, they’re often portrayed by cis-gendered performers in villainous/duplicitous/untrustworthy roles. Look to films like Dressed to Kill and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective as vivid examples of these harmful trends. The degradation of trans identities means that non-binary individuals haven’t rampantly existed in mainstream film or television until the last decade. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is symptomatic of a much larger cultural trend that has always seen the very presence of queer and trans lives as something too “dangerous” or “weird” to exist within mainstream cinema.

Image via Marvel Studios

The closest explicit transness that has been referenced in these movies is through a joke from Tony Stark about a person Rhodey slept with once in Vegas in the first Iron Man. The presence of an openly non-binary trans performer like Zoe Terakes, then, is a potential departure from that norm. I say “potential” because there are still a lot of nebulous elements here with their role in Ironheart that could lead one to feel more than a little trepidation on whether or not this show will do right by this performer.

The Potential Problems for Future Trans Representation in the MCU

Let’s cut to the chase here: we have no clue what role Zoe Terakes has in Ironheart, we don’t even know their character name. They could be playing a superhero that will eventually have a pivotal role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. They could also be portraying a GameStop employee that Riri Williams interacts with in one episode. Most of the MCU TV shows have often used supporting actors like Gaspard Ulliel, Fred Melamed, and Vincent D’Onofrio for one-episode appearances rather than having a concrete roster of supporting players that factor into every episode (like on Breaking Bad or The Bear, for instance). Even a TV show emulating more classic episodic programming, like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, regularly sidelined or outright totally forgot supporting performers like Renée Elise Goldbserry or Ginger Gonzaga.

RELATED: MCU’s First Trans Actor Zoe Terakes Talks Making History at Marvel

This is a byproduct of these projects being developed from the ground up as multi-hour movies rather than episodic storytelling. This factor means that Terakes may not have much of a part to speak of in Ironheart. There’s something interesting conceptually in that idea, namely that a non-binary performer can just show up in a TV program and it not be considered a “big deal.” However, a nonchalant piece of non-binary representation would be far more interesting if Marvel Studios had produced stories up to this point centering on non-binary trans experiences. In this context, the prospect of Terakes having a potentially throwaway presence on Ironheart would feel like a concession to make bigots less mad rather than a way of depicting the truth that non-binary people exist in every avenue of society.

Image Via Amazon

There’s also the fact that, simply put, it feels weird that it took Marvel Studios this long to get to a non-binary character in the first place. It’s not like pop culture is overwhelmed with non-binary representation, but programs like Our Flag Means Death, Billions, Sex Education, Star Trek: Discovery, and countless other TV shows have already been delivering non-binary representation for years now. In the context of streaming television, Ironheart and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are arriving late to the party and with a character that, judging by prior Marvel Studios TV shows and recent movies, may not be all that prominent at all. What should feel like a special threshold getting crossed for one of the biggest media franchises on the planet just feels like a reinforcement of how long the Marvel Cinematic Universe has upheld the gender status quo.

Disney and Marvel Can't Hide From Their Past

This is not a piece saying that pop culture properties can never change or evolve. The Marvel Cinematic Universe making room for trans performers (and, in the case of Sydney Freeland on Echo, trans artists behind the camera) is objectively a good thing. But it’s very much worth challenging and questioning how massive corporations like Disney plan to depict marginalized people. Just as Amazon’s “girlboss” ads do not suddenly absolve the company of its pervasive anti-union attitudes, so too does the presence of a non-binary character in Ironheart not remove the decades of erasure of non-binary and trans identities in the franchise. Even if Marvel gave Isabel Sandoval carte blanche to make a League of Losers movie populated by entirely trans performers, it still wouldn't remove either the franchises or parent company Disney's history of excluding trans perspectives.

Every day, there are reminders that gigantic and influential entities are uninterested in the humanity of trans people. Just last year, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek weaponized Disney-owned TV shows with trans characters like Pose to explain why the company wasn’t taking a stance against homophobic legislation in Florida. Representation in pop culture is important (we’ll get to that in a minute), but we must be aware that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s erasure of trans people is part of a much bigger problem that can't be solved exclusively through pop culture representation. We must always be vigilant of the scale of transphobia and how the actions of corporations are complicit in that.

Image Via Amazon

It's Important for Younger Audiences to See Trans and Non-Binary People in Media

The good things about Zoe Terakes appearing in Ironheart, then, are not about how “this is a breakthrough historic moment for Disney/Marvel!” Instead, they’re about people. It’s awesome that Terakes is appearing in such a high-profile project. I hope they get to reap every financial and artistic opportunity that can come from this kind of exposure. Even more important, though, is that a lot of kids do watch Marvel TV shows. I didn’t get to see any out trans people in a piece of media until I was nearly 20 years old watching Tangerine on the big screen. It took me even longer to see any non-binary individuals on-screen. By contrast, the next generation of audience members could grow up watching non-binary trans performers like Terakes from the get-go.

If their presence in Ironheart can help normalize non-binary identities for children and make adolescent enby’s feel good, that would be amazing. Such an accomplishment should be laid at the feet of Terakes, their willingness to just be themselves in the entertainment industry, and the resilience of the trans community. It should not be delivered to a gigantic corporation finally getting around to representing non-binary people after it delivered on-screen representation for M.O.D.O.K.