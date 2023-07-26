The Big Picture The sequel movie Zoey 102 will revolve around the wedding between Logan and Quinn, who became an unexpected couple in Zoey 101.

Mark Del Figgalo and Stacey Dillsen will make a return in Zoey 102, with both characters involved in the wedding.

Zoey and Chase hid their true feelings for each other for most of Zoey 101, and Zoey 102 teases a potential future for the high school best friends.

Are you ready? Once the Zoey 101 theme song plays, you are sent back to when the hit Nickelodeon show starring Jamie Lynn Spears as the titular protagonist was on the air. Whether you watched Zoey 101 the first time around, caught it on reruns, or watched it on Paramount+, there’s a reason a sequel movie is coming out. The series finale, and last season as a whole, didn’t complete all the storylines. A major character was hardly in it and a surprise new romance happened late in the game. So as we prepare for the sequel film Zoey 102, we should head back to Pacific Coast Academy, the boarding school that gave its young students plenty of independence and Blix drinks. Jump onto your Jet X scooter, (but please don’t crash into the new students) as we ride across the California boarding school campus and remember where we left off with the PCA students.

Unlike Zoey and Chase, Quinn and Logan Actually Made It

The premise of Zoey 102 to bring about a reunion is the wedding between Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders). Their romance didn’t happen until after they shared a kiss in Season 4, Episode 6, after Quinn is dumped by her longtime boyfriend and was left feeling lost. As the show headed into the final stretch, the two entered a secret relationship, hiding it from everyone including their friend group. Logan was the spoiled rich kid, who had no idea how to take care of himself without his dad’s credit cards. Quinn was the brainiac, who didn’t understand her classmates' personal boundaries while she conducted various science experiments, which usually went wrong. It was a rocky road for them to have feelings for one another. Logan could be relied on to be a jerk to pretty much everyone, while Quinn’s method for flirting was to compare the nose hairs of her crush and herself under a microscope to see if they were the best pairing.

Even with opposing personalities and interests, the two fell in love. They were basically Friends’ Chandler and Monica for the pre-teen demographic of the time. In the supersized “Chasing Zoey,” the forty-minute long episode held prom night for the PCA students, Quinn and Logan made plans to bring separate dates, but on the dance floor, it was Logan who couldn’t keep quiet anymore. He admitted his feelings, in front of everyone. The couple went public, but oddly enough, they didn’t actually reveal their relationship to their main friend group, they expressed it in front of their (mostly nameless) classmates.

Mark Del Figgalo and Stacey Dillsen Will Return in 'Zoey 102'

Returning for the sequel movie will be Quinn’s ex-boyfriend, the monotone, Eeyore-in-human form, Mark Del Figgalo (Jack Salvatore Jr.). He caught Quinn’s eye in Season 1, where they were responsible for Zoey 101's funniest scene. Throughout their long-term relationship, Quinn performed LASIK eye surgery on him, and they bonded over extracting cactus goo, a very addictive substance when injected into Moon Bars. They went on to be a couple for most of the series' run...until Mark wanted a break. While this hurt Quinn, it led to her going out with Logan. There doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between the exes, especially since Mark is involved in Quinn’s wedding.

There was cotton swab-loving, lisp-speaking Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde), who didn't necessarily pick up on her outcast status. Her parents changed phone numbers when they were supposed to pick her up for a ski trip. Her numerous cotton-swap creations, such as a mini model of her dream house that could make Barbie jealous, was destroyed by reckless classmates. During her time at PCA, she even worked on the demo to her original song, “Sassafras Tea.” In “Chasing Zoey,” all it took was for Mark to accidentally hit her with a car and Stacey’s lisp was gone. She felt like a new person! It's hard to imagine Zoey 101 without her, but Stacey wasn’t meant to be an actual character in Wilde’s first episode. Wilde’s performance was funny enough to get her further included in the show and Stacey will be next seen at the sequel’s engagement party.

James Hong Is Michael's Imaginary Mentor in 'Zoey 101's Finale

Food was a major part of the series, from meatless tacos to a sushi shop. That fondness for food followed into Zoey 101’s prom night, where none other than acting legend James Hong appeared in the episode. He helped Michael (Christopher Massey) learn how to drive stick shift by mixing up a tuna salad and stomping on grapes. Among the main friend group, Michael usually got himself stuck in some kind of odd situation. On Halloween, his zombie makeup was too good, and he had to run away from teachers who wouldn’t stop until they brought him to the hospital. Then there was Hong, who showed up as a mysterious teacher, Mr. Takato, who ended up existing in Michael’s head.

Michael would also be Chase’s best friend throughout the show, with an important part to play in the central will-they-or-won’t-they relationship. But before that is mentioned, who else played a big role in Season 4? Eventual Oscar nominee Austin Butler. (And no, he didn’t sound like Elvis.) Butler played James, who took over from a major character’s absence, and he went on to be Zoey’s boyfriend. He deserved better than what happened between them. They dated for a while, except James wasn’t the one. So it was “bye-bye” James in the prom episode, when Zoey realized her heart wasn’t in it, and her feelings were for someone else.

Zoey and Chase Took Forever To Admit Their True Feelings

There are many setbacks in the relationship between Zoey (Spears), the voice of reason among her friends, and Chase (Sean Flynn), her high-strung bestie in love with her. He took so long to admit this to her directly. If something wasn’t in the way, he sabotaged the moment himself. He tried to ignore his feelings, which only made him frustrated. By the end of Season 3, he overheard Zoey might be transferring to a school in England. Out of pettiness, he avoided her, then passive-aggressively told her it was the best move to do, and off she went. It took Michael to pull Chase together to try and fix what he did. After Chase admitted his true feelings, they were too far apart to attempt a long-distance relationship.

This meant that these rather irrational teens made enormous decisions in the early half of Season 4. Chase moved to England, to the same school Zoey was at, except Zoey had already moved back to PCA to be with him. A messy, messy situation if there ever was one. Chase’s actor Sean Flynn played a part in this storyline, as he wanted to refocus on his education. Then in “Chasing Zoey,” as quickly as James was kicked to the curb, Chase swooped in. He returned from overseas, where Zoey and him got to reunite at prom and share their first kiss. The couple seemed to be happy together in the flashback-heavy final episode of Zoey 101, in what was really a clip show that didn’t include anything new for an epilogue. But after all the slow-burn elements, there is a reason Zoey and Chase won’t be together at the start of Zoey 102.

‘Zoey 102’ Can Bring Closure To Fans

In Season 2, the PCA crew put together a time capsule with personal recordings they made, to be opened in twenty years. Once Zoey told Chase she talked about him in her recording, he couldn’t get it off his mind. She finally agreed to let him know about her time capsule comments...in 10 years. On that date, it is Michael who took it upon himself to dig up the memories and rush to find Chase. In 2015, a short video titled "What Did Zoey Say?" was released to celebrate the specific anniversary, with Christopher Massey and Sean Flynn returning. Zoey and Chase had since broken up by this point, and Chase remained incredibly head-over-heels in love with her. But the short ended before any definitive answer or revelation was known from the time capsule.

It's been 15 years since fans and the Zoey 101 characters left PCA. While Zoey 102 won’t be a full reunion, with Alexa Nikolas unfortunately missing from the Paramount+ reunion movie, the upcoming sequel movie will be the event fans have been waiting for. Will Logan and Quinn’s wedding go down perfectly? Probably not. Will Stacey be a highly influential cotton swab artist? Hopefully! Will Chase and Zoey, at last, stay together? We're ready.