In the last few years, Nickelodeon has been doubling down on nostalgia and reconnecting with the now-adult viewers of some of their biggest shows. 2021 gave us a sequel to 2007’s iCarly, which was a big enough hit to already be in Season 3. That year also gave us a prequel to the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. And, of course, who could forget that in the same year, Big Time Rush reunited and released a brand-new album? 2021 was a big year for Nickelodeon reboots, apparently.

The trend shows no signs of stopping, with Nickelodeon classic Zoey 101 getting the reunion treatment. That’s right! Zoey 102 is going to be a sequel film following some of our favorite students from Pacific Coast Academy, including Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears), Chase (Sean Flynn), Michael (Christopher Massey), Logan (Matthew Underwood), and Quinn (Erin Sanders), as they prepare for an exciting wedding/high school reunion. As the film’s release grows closer, though, we need to address the way the other characters treated the one, the only, Quinn Pensky.

Quinn Pensky Was Always "The Weird One" on 'Zoey 101'

Quinn was, from the start, a strange character. She was a bit eccentric, always working on “Quinnventions” that teetered on the line between harmless and unethical and never quite seeming to understand the boundaries of others, but she’s shown to get along with pretty much everyone at school. This is a pretty common trope in TV and movies, one that we’ll call the “nerdy weird girl” trope. These are the girls that are shown to be much smarter than their peers (at least in certain subjects) have trouble relating to or understanding people their own age, and often have a style that is a little more expressive than most. We all know what happens to these girls. They get a makeover, and it’s revealed that all they needed to do was take off their glasses and let their hair down to be beautiful! They have some kind of arc where they give up their “smart” interests to pursue a guy despite showing little interest in men before.

Quinn gets this treatment throughout the run of Zoey 101. From Season 1, Episode 2 “New Roomies,” we can see that while Quinn seems to enjoy the company of others, she’s often alone, and this is because she comes off as weird to other characters, particularly best friends Michael and Chase. Michael explains that after he sat down, Quinn started feeling his food. Zoey decides to go sit with Quinn and brings Chase with her, but Chase continues to make comments about how weird she is (though Quinn never seems to notice). While Quinn’s behavior in the episode is strange to others, she’s never actually hurting anyone, and once she’s asked to stop, she does. However, the others around her don’t stop their hurtful comments towards her. There are multiple instances of her friends continuing to make jokes about how weird she is, calling her names (most notably calling her a "spaz," a term that sent her on a revenge quest against Logan) and generally making fun of her, sometimes to the point that she becomes visibly upset. While these things can sometimes tie into the “nerdy weird girl” trope as a way to teach a lesson about being kind to others and accepting people’s differences, in Quinn’s case, it felt a little more insidious.

A good example is Season 2, Episode 5, “Robot Wars.” Zoey challenges some computer-savvy boys to a robot battle, but realizes she doesn’t know how to build a robot to compete. She goes to Quinn for help, and Quinn agrees. However, Logan starts making fun of her once he thinks she’s left the room, calling her a "dork," and everyone laughs along. Quinn is rightfully upset, but every apology she receives blames the entire situation on Logan. Zoey downplays her own involvement by calling it a mistake, but Quinn says she’s only apologizing to get her to finish building the robot. And honestly, that does seem to be the case. There are many instances of characters going to Quinn for help with their problems in the series, and she’s usually more than happy to help, and yet, we still see a lot of scenes where she’s made fun of by the same people she’s helping. It’s an unfair situation for her, even if these people are her friends. She shouldn’t be expected to deal with teasing in order to have friendships, nor should she be expected to help anyone after she’s been hurt by them (even if they apologize).

Quinn's Love Life on 'Zoey 101' Was Always Toxic

This is, again, a common theme with the trope Quinn’s character fits into. She was originally friendless and ostracized, and she doesn’t quite realize that her friendships are rather transactional because she’s a loyal person that doesn’t seem to expect much out of anyone. Quinn is an interesting character, and it’s just a shame to see her part in the story sometimes rely strictly on what she can do for others. Speaking of Quinn’s relationships, she’s had her share of boy problems throughout the series. Most notable is her relationship with Logan, a frenemy turned boyfriend (and now husband as seen in the upcoming Zoey 102.) However, their early relationship reeks of the “pulling her pigtails” plot that tween and teen media seems to love. In the aforementioned “Robot Wars,” Quinn says she expects Logan to make fun of her because that’s just how he is. At that point, she is admitting that she doesn’t do anything about Logan’s hurtful behavior because she feels she just has to deal with it. Throughout the first three seasons, we see Logan continuously tease Quinn, and she sometimes retaliates, as seen in the Season 3 episode, “Chase’s Girlfriend,” where she humiliates Logan for calling her a spaz.

It isn’t until Season 4 that we see Quinn and Logan get together following the breakup of Quinn and salami fan Mark Del Figgalo (Jack Salvatore Jr.), who had been Quinn’s boyfriend since early in Season 1. In a surprising turn of events, Logan says he hates the way Quinn has changed her appearance for Mark, and that even though he thinks she’s weird, she’s also smart, pretty, and fun. They start dating, but a throughline of Season 4 is that they have to hide their relationship from everyone and keep up the appearance that they still dislike each other. Quinn is uncomfortable with this throughout the season and says she hates sneaking around and doing everything in secret. Though it all comes out by the series finale, it’s still upsetting to see this plot play out. If Logan really believed Quinn was a smart, beautiful, and impressive girl, he wouldn’t have insisted on hiding their relationship for so long. And honestly, Quinn deserved better, especially after how her relationship with Mark ended!

Quinn’s longest relationship ended in disaster in Season 4. Mark broke up with her and almost immediately cemented his new relationship with Brooke (Mariah Buzolin). It comes to light that Mark was actually cheating on Quinn with Brooke, which is ultimately why he ended the relationship. Seeing them together sends Quinn into a rage and prompts the typical makeover scene, taking her from her usual style to one that is closer to Brooke’s. While Logan’s talk with her reminds her to be herself and that her breakup isn’t the end of the world, it was still a terrible way for the relationship to end, and Quinn had every right to be hurt and upset by her boyfriend of two years cheating on her. It was also just an insult to injury to have her go from Mark to Logan, who made her hide their relationship from people. In both relationships, it made her seem unwanted, even if that wasn’t the case. Quinn really did deserve a relationship with a person who hadn’t spent years teasing and belittling her, who didn’t ask her to hide her affection, and who wouldn’t cheat on her (or swoop in right after her breakup. That’s also a little weird.)

'Zoey 102's Trailer Ignores What We Love About Quinn

The latest trailers have given us a glimpse of Quinn as an adult. She’s marrying Logan, she seems to have outgrown her wacky experimenting (but who knows? May we’re in for some new Quinnventions!) and she’s received a bit of a makeover, ditching her glasses and sporting a new hair color, all of which is noticeably different from Zoey 101. One of the things that made Quinn so special in the series was how unapologetically herself she was. Her new look in Zoey 102 seems to have moved to a more grown-up, "mature" look, which is the ultimate lack of respect for her character.

This is a general thing that TV and movies love to do, and it ignores the fact that in real life, weird kids grow into weird adults. And that’s a good thing! This is especially true in Quinn’s case. Many of her quirks are things that would have stuck with her into adulthood, such as examining her lettuce for cleanliness, wearing her hair in certain styles, continuing to be passionate about science and conducting experiments, and caring about her special interests. She’s strange, and that doesn’t need to change.

Sure, it’s understandable to update her "weird" personality a little now that she’s an adult, but she should retain what made her special. Or maybe it’s just that this trope pushes the idea that as you grow up, you don’t get to enjoy the things you did as a kid. Quinn deserves to be herself and to do so without the worry of ridicule from people that are supposed to be her friends. If we ever see an honest reboot of the series, perhaps Quinn will get a little more respect, and get to be unapologetically weird around friends that like her for her and not just for what her brain can do for them.