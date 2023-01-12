Time to head back to Pacific Coast Academy. Nickelodeon has announced that they have begun production on Zoey 102, a full-length sequel film to their hit 2000s series Zoey 101, with the entire original cast returning. The film is set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, though no release date has been announced.

Zoey 101 was one of the first of what would become Nickelodeon’s empire of teen and kid’s shows in the 2000s and 2010s, a group that also includes Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Victorious, among others. The series followed Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) as she became one of the first girls to attend Pacific Coast Academy, a boarding school that previously only admitted boys. The film will follow the returning cast — including Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore — as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. While other plot details are sparse, the return of the entire original cast for a sequel film is massive, particularly for those of the generation that grew up with Zoey Brooks and her friends.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” said Spears of the film. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Image via Nickelodeon

RELATED: ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Review: ‘Blue’s Clues’ Goes Big in Musical Blend of Nostalgia and Novelty

Spears executive produces alongside Alexis Fisher, as well as Nancy Hower, who directs the film, and Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, who wrote the film’s script. Production on the series is currently underway in North Carolina, overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, and the film is expected to hit streaming sometime this years. The Paramount+ original isn’t the first time Nickelodeon has revived one of their classic teen shows for streaming, either — their iCarly revival series was recently renewed for a third season, and they recently premiered Blue’s Big City Adventure, a sequel film to the classic children’s series Blue’s Clues.

Zoey 102 has not yet received an official release date. Check out some first-look images and a clip from the original series down below: