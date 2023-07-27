The Big Picture Zoey Brooks is all grown up in the sequel movie, Zoey 102, and is facing new challenges in her adult life.

The main characters from Zoey 101 reunite at a wedding, but things are different now that they are no longer teenagers.

Paramount+ is bringing back successful Nickelodeon franchises with an adult twist, as seen with the revival of iCarly and the release of Zoey 102.

Zoey Brooks' (Jamie Lynn Spears) life as an adult will be explored in a sequel movie that will be released by Paramount+ this week, and a new clip from Zoey 102 has been shared by the streaming platform. Years after the events of Zoey 101, the former students will be back to attend Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan's (Matthew Underwood) wedding. However, the tone of the sequel will be different considering that the main characters are no longer teenagers, and they have new problems to face in this new stage of their lives. As usual, chaos will rampage through the wedding, and everyone will need to stay in control for things to turn out alright.

In the clip from the upcoming film, Zoey is working as a producer on a reality series. Her demanding boss (Thomas Lennon) feels angry towards her because the talent has changed the color of his hair to bright orange, while Zoey argues that the look is the right way to go, making the case that she is the target demographic for the show, and her expertise should be trusted.

When the original series premiered on Nickelodeon back in 2005, Zoey and her friends were a part of the first generation of women to study at the Pacific Coast Academy, after the school had been exclusive for boys throughout its history. The introduction of girls to the institution brought all kinds of drama to the hallways, but Zoey and her crew were always loyal to each other, even when things looked really difficult. But the discussions her friends could've had, nothing compared to the constant drama Zoey shared with Chase (Sean Flynn), her best friend and potential romantic partner.

Paramount+ is Bringing Back Nickelodeon Shows With an Adult Twist

Zoey 102 won't be the only attempt by Paramount+ to bring back one of its most successful franchises, as the streaming service has already produces new seasons of iCarly. Featuring Miranda Cosgrove back in the role of internet celebrity Carly Shay, the 2021 series tries to look at the characters established in the 2007 show through an adult perspective, allowing them to face different problems than the ones they encountered when they were children. The third season of the iCarly reboot was released this summer, setting an example for Zoey 102 regarding young characters returning as adults while making them feel realistic.

