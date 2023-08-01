The Big Picture Zoey 102 picks up 15 years after the finale of Zoey 101 with the gang now in their late 20s.

Logan and Quinn's wedding brings everyone back together but the celebrations do not go to plan

The PCA campus has been shut down due to administrative negligence and the gang comes together to clean up and give new life to their old stomping ground.

Zoey and Chase finally address their unresolved feelings and rekindle their relationship.

Oh, how time flies! It's been over 15 years since we saw the PCA gang graduate and it left us with a lot of questions. Will Zoey and Chase stay together? Will Quinn (Erin Sanders) become a famous scientist while maintaining her relationship with the show's resident himbo, Logan (Matthew Underwood)? And whatever happened to Stacey Solomon (Abby Wilde)? The Paramount+ sequel picks up on the characters in their late 20s, bringing us answers to these questions and more. Throughout the sequel movie, there’s a return to the PCA campus and a focus on the unresolved love story between Chase (Sean Flynn) and Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) — but plenty happens before any of that. A grand reunion and a wedding gone wrong brings the nostalgia of the '00s kid show into an adult-oriented story, making it a perfect blast from the blast for the generation that grew up with the PCA students. Here’s everything that happened in Zoey 102.

What Have (Some) of the OG 'Zoey 101' Characters Been Up To?

Logan is still rich and loving it. He’s been in a relationship with Quinn since the end of Zoey 102 and has proposed many times before she accepts at last. It isn’t hard to see why Quinn has taken so long, she’s easily the most successful out of the bunch. She’s an inventing genius who has revolutionized the in-world cell phone brand, TekMate, into an unbreakable gadget that could outsell iPhones. It’s this wedding between Logan and Quinn that sets everything into motion, bringing (mostly) everyone together.

Michael (Christopher Massey) has also found great success of his own. He’s a music producer for his brand “Drippin,” which fans might catch as a callback to Season 3 when he desperately tried to create the word as new slang. Chase has a long-term girlfriend and is a grade school teacher in Baltimore. Cotton-swab lover Stacey and Quinn’s ex-boyfriend Mark (Jack Salvatore Jr.) are doing well, sometime after they danced together in Season 4’s prom episode, they got married. Mark, a loyal follower even when he was dating Quinn, is Stacey’s field producer (and husband, but Stacey usually forgets to add that) for their true crime podcast, My Favorite Slaughters. Away from the main group featured, Zoey 102 name-drops other characters from Zoey 101.

An old group picture is seen that includes Zoey’s ex James (Austin Butler). Her younger brother Dustin (Paul Butcher) is discussed, who is not so little as he is a father of four kids now. At another point, Chase’s girlfriend mentions Dana (Kristin Herrera) from Season 1, Victoria Justice’s aspiring actress Lola, and the ravioli-eating Coco (Jessica Chaffin), the awful PCA dorm advisor. But what has Zoey been up to?

What Has Zoey Been Doing Since the End of 'Zoey 101'

Except for keeping in contact with Quinn, Zoey has distanced herself from everyone. She works on the reality show, "LOVE: Fully Charged," where singles can either find love or choose a new car. She’s a producer for it, the only woman among condescending and scummy men. While work isn’t fulfilling, neither is her love life. There's one big reason for Zoey avoiding her PCA friends: She messed up her chance to have a relationship with Chase and hasn’t gotten over it. Hit the rewind button — the ending to Zoey 101 saw Chase and Zoey finally become a couple... or so we thought.

But these teens didn’t handle their feelings too well. Zoey had plans to go to Hawaii for the summer and invited Chase to go along with her. At the last minute, she got scared of what their romance could do to their friendship, leaving him alone in Hawaii. Chase hasn’t spoken to her since then. If seeing him again isn’t enough stress, Zoey finds herself stuck in a hard place when she needs to work the finale of "LOVE: Fully Charged" and be Quinn’s maid of honor. Zoey brings hopeful actor, Todd (Dean Geyer), to play her fake boyfriend, so at least she doesn’t arrive single, but she isn’t the only one frustrated among the characters.

Quinn and Logan's Wedding Doesn’t Go According to Plan

Logan is a Groomzilla, while also being the wedding planner to ensure the ceremony goes exactly the way he wants. If anyone can remember how he freaked out over not getting his way in the original series, this shouldn’t be a surprise. While Quinn loves him, she can’t stand his rigid scheduling. Michael takes the duties as the wedding’s officiant very seriously, which means it’s bad news when he loses his voice from a karaoke night. Zoey struggles to watch over a popular but dumb guy on LOVE: Fully Charged while being there for Quinn, with her attention ultimately leaning more toward work. When it comes to the Zoey and Chase dynamic, there is plenty of awkwardness at first.

Do Zoey and Chase End Up Together in 'Zoey 102'?

The two get stuck in a car and accidentally have the radio play No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak,” a perfect, love-hurts ballad for them. But this road trip is exactly what they need. Zoey gets the chance to apologize, fixing their estranged relationship. It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, they kiss and it’s obvious how much they still care for one another. Don’t feel bad for Chase’s girlfriend, she’s actually his ex who came so he wouldn’t arrive solo. Just because these two old friends get back on good terms, this doesn’t stop the wedding from crashing down. Quinn calls everything off, especially upset at Logan for being unable to see she wanted something more intimate. Zoey’s quick thinking helps the couple find a new venue for that special ceremony, it’s one fans will know by heart.

Wait...What Happened to PCA?

The PCA graduates head back to their old campus. In a surprise no fan could have predicted, it was shut down because of administrative negligence and closed the year after Zoey and friends left, meaning Dustin and the other students didn’t get to finish up their time there. Dean Rivers (Christopher Murray) is to blame; he seemed like an alright guy back then but was apparently stealing money from the students’ tuition. To sting more, the school wasn't accredited. Back in the original series, Dean Rivers had to put up with a lot from the youths. He got an upgraded toy airplane flown directly into his face and a slingshot malfunction destroyed the Easy-Bake Oven for his daughter — it sounds like he had had enough. The campus is now abandoned. Zoey, knowing it was a special place for the gang, gets everyone to join in for a cleanup job that gives new life to PCA, and this second wedding ends much better. But Zoey shouldn’t take all the blame for how messy the first attempt spiraled into, Stacey plays a role in that too.

Who Was the Killer in 'Zoey 102'?

Cotton swab lovers will be saddened to know Stacey did not continue her swab-themed passion projects. She makes a comment on her old art projects at PCA, but that’s the extent of it. She moved on to true crime, finding every chance to boast how successful her podcast is. Various moments in Zoey 102 have Mark and her on the hunt for the Malibu Murderer, an active killer who’s been targeting women. A sketch of the suspect’s face is found, resembling the hot date Zoey has brought to the wedding. Stacey publicly announces this, which forces Zoey to come clean about her whole plan. Then the storyline gets even weirder. Todd, Zoey’s fake boyfriend, makes some mistakes as to who he’s playing, and Stacey feels something is off. After Zoey reveals everything, that seems to finish the storyline, but then the movie’s last shot sees Todd shushing someone trapped in a bag in his trunk. He really was the Malibu Murderer and is never caught!

What Will Happen After ‘Zoey 102’?

Placing the killer at large aside, the sequel ends on a happy note. Michael’s voice heals up to finish his duties as the officiant during the PCA ceremony. Logan and Quinn get married. And Zoey comes to understand her worth at work and gets to have a second chance with Chase. Life is looking good for these PCA grads when the movie ends with a dance. (Chase is still a bad dancer, but Zoey doesn’t seem to mind.) After all this time, maybe the two can finally make it work. There are ideas for where another movie or series can go next with these characters. Hopefully, it won't take so long for the next chapter to come around.