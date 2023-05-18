It's been over a decade since the hit series Zoey 101 aired its final episode on Nickelodeon in 2008, and now Jamie Lynn Spears' Zoey Brooks and the rest of the Pacific Coast Academy gang are back for a reunion in a first look at the upcoming Zoey 102, a sequel film based on the characters of the hit show, which is set to be released exclusively on Paramount+ later this summer.

Zoey 101 debuted in 2005, created by Dan Schneider, and followed its lead as she navigated the trials and tribulations of teenage life while being among the first female students at a previously exclusively male school. Spears was joined in the cast by Quinn Pensky, who appeared as Zoey's best friend Erin Sanders, and Sean Flynn, who plays her on-again, off-again love interest Chase Matthews. Both actors reprise their roles in the upcoming film, along with Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore.

After years of teases of a potential reunion from Spears, news broke of a sequel film earlier this year. The upcoming film is directed by Nancy Hower, with a script penned by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, which sees Zoey return to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion. Joining the returning cast, the film will feature newcomers Thomas Lennon, who plays Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey's friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer, who appears as charismatic actor Todd.

Zoey 102 Joins Paramount+'s Growing YA Lineup

This isn't the first of Nickelodeon's iconic mid-00s shows to see a return in recent years, as the film follows the recent iCarly revival series. Zoey 102 is the latest addition to Paramount+'s quickly expanding catalog of young adult content, joined by the aforementioned iCarly revival, which was recently renewed for its third season, as well as titles such as School Spirits and Honor Society. All of these were produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.

Zoey 102 will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this summer. Check out the first-look images of the upcoming film below:

