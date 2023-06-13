Paramount + has a thing for making Nickelodeon fans nostalgic. After the iCarly revival took off, the streaming service is ready to reunite the Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) kids from Zoey 101 more than 15 years after the series wrapped its fourth season for a movie sequel called Zoey 102. Jamie Lynn Spears and more cast members from the original teen show (which ran from 2005-2008) are on board for the film, as well as some new characters who will be joining them for a wedding party. From the release date to the plot, here is everything we know so far about the highly-anticipated Nickelodeon get-together.

Image via Paramount +

RELATED: 'Zoey 101' Series Lands Sequel Film 'Zoey 102' With Original Cast

When and Where Is Zoey 102 Releasing?

Image via Paramount+

Summer is known as the wedding season, so there wouldn't be a more fitting time of year for a sequel film like this. That being said, Zoey 102 is expected to release this summer, exclusively through Paramount +. Although an official date has yet to be announced, it is exciting to know that the wait is almost over.

The film might be an official reunion, but it is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time that the cast got together after Zoey 101. A few members of the original ensemble reunited for a short where they opened the time capsules that their characters buried in the show 10 years prior.

Spears wasn't part of the short, but she joined the cast for a sketch called "Thelma Stump" in All That in 2019 and later in 2020 to shoot a music video. The video featured none other than the show's iconic theme song, "Follow Me". Chantel Jeffries, JoJo Siwa, and more participated in the music video, pretending to audition for a Zoey 101 reboot. See how it turned out in the video below:

Is There a Trailer for Zoey 102?

Unfortunately, an official trailer for Zoey 102 isn't available yet, but keep an eye on this page because it will be updated once the trailer comes out. Hopefully we get our first glimpse at the film soon.

What Is the Plot of Zoey 102?

Image via Paramount +

The Nickelodeon series created by Dan Schneider followed Zoey and her colleagues in the first wave of female graduates at the prestigious PCA, which used to have a "only boys allowed" policy. Throughout the seasons, the characters would embark on many adventures together at the boarding school. Now that everyone is grown up, Zoey 102 will follow these beloved former students in a high school/wedding reunion. Here is what the film will be about, according to Paramount +:

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. The Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books."

Is it possible that Zoey and Chase are the ones tying the knot? After all, the series ended with the two characters finally becoming a couple.

Which Cast Members From Zoey 101 Are Returning?

Image via Paramount +

Get ready because it will be a packed reunion! Other than Spears reprising the role of Zoey, Erin Sanders will be back as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsey, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

In a press statement, Spears said the following about being back with her costars for Zoey 102:

"I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love."

In addition to these returning cast members, there will be new faces joining the film's ensemble. Among them is Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey's friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer as an actor named Todd.

Which Zoey 101 Cast Members Won't Be Back for Zoey 102?

Image via Nickelodeon

Despite the fact that many people from the original cast were included in Zoey 102, there are a few notable actors that won't be a part of the reunion as of late. Victoria Justice isn't expected to reprise her role as Lola and neither is Alexa Nikolas coming back as Nicole. Like iCarly actress Jeanette McCurdy, Nikolas has been vocal time and time again about her troublesome experience working with Dan Schneider while she was at Nickelodeon. She also doesn't have many fond memories from some of her Zoey 101 costars, much to which the former child actress decided to quit pursuing other TV or film projects once she left the series.

After being critically acclaimed for playing Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film and landing a role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler revealed in the Awards Circuit Variety Podcast that he wasn't asked to play his former character James Garrett in the sequel film.

"I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career. Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season."

RELATED: 'iCarly's Big Moment Was Well Worth the Wait

Who's Making Zoey 102?

Image via Paramount +

After directing a few episodes from I Like You Just The Way I Am and Netflix's Insatiable, Nancy Hower will be directing Zoey 102. Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby are the ones responsible for writing the film's script, and they have previously worked on other Nickelodeon productions such as Drama Club and Awesomeness. The two are also executive producers of the project, alongside Hower, Spears, and Alexis Fisher. Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action co-heads Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin are producing the film. Even though Schneider created the original series along with other Nickelodeon hits such as Drake and Josh and Victorious, he isn't credited as part of the team working behind-the-scenes in Zoey 102.