Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer for Zoey 102, an upcoming original movie that serves as a revival of the beloved Zoey 101 TV show. The film stars Jamie Lynn Spears and more cast members from the original show, which ended its successful four-season run in 2008.

Zoey 101 starred Spears as Zoey, a teenager who enlists in the traditional Pacific Coast Academy just as the institution opens its doors to female students for the first time. The series follows Zoey and her new friends as they navigate high school and deal with the conservative culture of the institution. The series was an absolute success, which makes a revival long due.

The trailer brings the students of the Pacific Coast Academy together more than one decade after they finished high school, thanks to the marriage of Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan (Matthew Underwood). Not everything is gleeful in the reunion, though, as Zoey will be forced to spend time with Chase (Sean Flynn), her high school romantic interest, which didn’t give her the happy ending she wanted. It’s an awkward situation, but one that’ll open the door to the brand of comedy that made the series so successful in the first place. For instance, to make sure she’ll make Chase jealous, Zoey hires a handsome actor (Dean Geyer) to take as a plus-one, a move that’ll most definitely blow in her face.

Image via Paramount +

When Is Zoey 102 Coming to Paramount+?

Zoey 102 also brings back Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo. Victoria Justice won’t be back as Lola and Alexa Nikolas is also not showing up as Nicole. That is understandable, considering how young female stars had a troublesome experience working with producer Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon. Austin Butler also revealed in the Awards Circuit Variety Podcast that he wasn't asked to play his former character James Garrett in the sequel film.

New cast members include Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn; Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March; Audrey Whitby as Lyric, Logan’s younger sister; and Zach Zagoria as Jordan B., a reality dating show contestant that Zoey must work with.

iCarly recently proved there could be a strong audience for Nickelodeon’s series revivals. So, Zoey 102 is the perfect way to test the grounds and see if the original show's fans still want to watch new adventures with these characters. If so, Paramount+ would probably be happy to bring the whole cast back for a follow-up series.

Zoey 102 premieres on July 27, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the new trailer below.