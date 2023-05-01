Aiming to close out his career with a bang, Clint Eastwood continues to build a dynamite cast for his final film, Juror #2, as Deadline reports that The Outfit and Not Okay star Zoey Deutch is the latest to join the call sheet. She’ll sign on alongside the previously announced Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette who are both starring in the feature. The title marks a reunion for Deutch and Hoult, as the two previously starred opposite one another in Danny Strong’s 2017 biographical drama, Rebel in the Rye.

While Deutch’s role in the production hasn’t been revealed at this time, we do know that the film will follow a nervous juror named Justin Kemp (Hoult). Fulfilling his civil obligations becomes harder than he thought when Justin finds himself serving on a murder trial where he holds the final vote that will decide the guilt or innocence of the accused killer. Although we don’t yet know what character Collette will portray, the film also marks a reunion for her and the leading man as the duo previously paired up alongside Hugh Grant in 2002’s About a Boy.

The final film of his iconic and lengthy career in Hollywood, there’s no doubt that Eastwood will be pouring his all into Juror #2. After nabbing the Oscar for Best Picture not once, but twice with his films Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, and holding the bragging rights of helming 41 titles, we can expect his swan song to be nothing but dramatic gold. He’ll direct from a script written by Jonathan Abrams with Adam Goodman, Jessica Meier, Tim Moore, and Matt Skiena producing.

What Else Has Zoey Deutch Been In?

First getting her start on Vampire Academy, it was with Richard Linklater’s 2016 film Everybody Wants Some!! through which Deutch’s career gained steam. Over the last seven years, she’s appeared in a slew of features including Why Him?, The Disaster Artist, and Set It Up, along with a starring role in the Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician. This past year, fans had three chances to catch Deutch as she starred opposite Mark Rylance in the gangster drama The Outfit, the influencer-centered dark comedy Not Okay, and Prime Video’s Christmas rom-com Something from Tiffany’s.

As of right now, Juror #2 is Deutch's only project in the works. The Warner Bros. film hasn't set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.