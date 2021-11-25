Who doesn’t love a good romantic comedy? Well, get ready for a new one, because Deadline is reporting that Zoey Deutch (Set It Up, Before I Fall, and Zombieland: Double Tap) has been cast to both star in and executive producer of Something from Tiffany’s, an Amazon Original film based on a Melissa Hill novel of the same name.

The romantic comedy, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video across the world, follows a woman whose life gets upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Daryl Wein, co-writer, co-producer, and director of the 2021 apocalypse comedy How It Ends, will direct the film from a script adapted by Tamara Chestna (Moxie).

In addition to Deutch executive producing, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing Something from Tiffany's under Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, in partnership with Amazon Studios. Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine are also in production together on the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel by the same name. Daisy Jones & The Six will star Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Timothy Olyphant.

At this time, no other cast have been announced for Something from Tiffany's, but it's only a matter of time before casting is announced for Gary, Ethan, and Ethan's daughter Daisy. While an official synopsis of the film has not been released, the synopsis of the book it is based on is below:

“Two very different men are shopping for gifts for the women they love. Gary is buying his girlfriend Rachel a charm bracelet whereas Ethan's looking for something a little more special - an engagement ring. But when the two men's shopping bags get confused, the couples' lives become intertwined.”

