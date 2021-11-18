It's time to deck the halls and warm up your vocal cords because the cult-favorite jukebox musical, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, is returning to the Roku Channel just in time for Christmas.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will pick up where the series left off, following Zoey as she navigates the complexities of her work and personal life, with the added emotional weight of a Christmas shrouded by the loss of her father, played by Peter Gallagher. For this Christmas, Zoey is met with the challenge of her first holiday without her father, and with the prospect of a holiday in which her family does not gather, but instead plans to travel out of town.

But when Zoey is faced with the prospect of a family-less Christmas, she comes to realize how much the season actually means to her. And when the family agrees to gather, with her at the helm of the holiday festivities, chaos will ensue and electric turkey carvers will be brandished, ultimately resulting in a very extraordinary Christmas for all.

This film marks the return of Zoey's story since the series was canceled by NBC and picked up by the Roku Channel for a wrap-up movie. Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters will all reprise their roles from the original (and Emmy-winning) series for this film. You can expect all of your favorite Christmas songs to be included, with the signature Zoey flare, impromptu mall-dance routines included.

Viewers can now stream all 25 episodes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on the Roku Channel. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will be available to stream for free on the Roku Channel beginning December 1, 2021. Watch the trailer below:

