It’s time to deck the halls, because Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's new TV movie Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is on its way with an official first-look trailer! Last summer it was announced that the series would be canceled at NBC after two seasons, but not long after fans were treated with the news that the series would be given a Christmas TV movie at Roku!

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the story of a young woman (Jane Levy) who discovers she has the ability to hear the inner thoughts of the people around her as songs and musical numbers. The series also stars Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and Peter Gallagher. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will follow Zoey (Levy) on her first holiday after her father’s (Gallagher) passing as she attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like he used to.

The first look sees Zoey (Levy) and her friend Mo (Newell) doing some holiday shopping as Mo and the other shoppers in the mall give a rendition of Andy Williams’ classic Christmas song, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

Image via Roku

RELATED: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Revived on Roku Channel for New Holiday Movie Continuation

Of the special, series creator Austin Winsberg said the following:

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us. I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story."

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will be Roku’s first feature-length original film. The film is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment, and Zihuatenejo Productions. Winsberg wrote and executive produced the film. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, and Daniel Inkeles serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, and Mandy Moore serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco as producer. Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre are consulting producers. Moore, who won an Emmy for her choreography of the show, has also returned to co-choreograph the film with Jillian Meyers.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be available on The Roku Channel on December 1. In the meantime, all 25 episodes of the critically acclaimed series are available to stream for free on The Roku Channel starting November 1.

Check out the first look below and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for any more updates on Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas:

KEEP READING: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Skylar Astin Explains That MAJOR Max Reveal

Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff on ‘Eternals’ and What It Means For Each of Them to Join the MCU Nanjiani also reveals how Marvel changed his powers between his first and second meeting and what they originally were.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email