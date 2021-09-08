It’s official! About a month ago, Deadline announced Roku had big plans for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the short-lived NBC musical series that got cancelled after two seasons. The show’s recognition during awards season breathed a new life into it, and motivated the platform to produce its first ever Roku Original feature-length film.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is set to debut on The Roku Channel this holiday season. The full cast is returning for the special, which will pick up where Season 2 left off. Zoey (Jane Levy) will continue her musical journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. In the original story, Zoey’s world was changed once she was able to see what’s going on inside people’s minds through music and dance.

Production for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will start in Vancouver this month and the special will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and in the U.K. In addition to the film, all 25 episodes of the fan-favorite, Emmy-winning series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting later this fall.

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, announced his excitement for the feature-length special and what the series means for the Roku team.

“’Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them. The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

Series creator Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce the movie. Richard Shepard, who directed the pilot, will serve as director once again. Winsberg stated his gratitude for Roku in an official statement and revealed what fans can expect from the holiday special:

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere."

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premiered on NBC in 2020, and quickly became one of television’s new hits. It was critically acclaimed and earned multiple award nominations, including an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. After its cancellation on NBC, the series received immense support on social media through the hashtag #savezoeysplaylist, created by its loyal fan base.

Aside from Levy, the returning cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas also features Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Roku hasn’t revealed a release date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas yet.

