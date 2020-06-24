‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: We Know the Results of Zoey’s MRI

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad.”]

Jane Levy leads NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as the title character, a young woman with the ability to tap into peoples’ innermost thoughts and emotions through song. Why can she do that? It’s got something to do with an MRI malfunction caused by an earthquake. From that point on, Zoey’s focus is largely on her new ability, her father’s health and challenges at work. But what about those MRI results? She got the test for a reason; doesn’t she want to know the doctor’s prognosis?

Really, the storylines that Zoey focuses on are so powerful that I never thought about the missing MRI results after the first episode, but in revisiting the season for an episode of Collider Connected with Levy, the thought did cross my mind again and I had to ask her about it. Here’s what Levy said:

“It was cut out of the pilot. But there is a scene in the pilot that we shot where he calls and he’s like, ‘There’s nothing wrong with your brain.’ And she’s like, ‘Are you sure?’ And Max is in the elevator and he’s like, ‘Are you ok?’ And I’m like, ‘Uh huh.’ And for some reason, I think timing probably, it was cut so the doctor doesn’t know what’s wrong. But, we saw some fishy business in the finale where he was whistling ‘I’ve Got the Music in Me’ so I’m expecting some answers in Season 2, Austin.”

So while Zoey may have received a clean bill of health in a deleted scene, clearly there are some unanswered questions when it comes to that MRI technician. When the finale episode, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad,” wrapped up, I did catch myself wondering, how can they possibly deliver a Season 2 as powerful as the first? It will undoubtedly be a big challenge for series creator Austin Winsberg and the team, but digging into the creation of Zoey’s powers further, could be a very interesting thread to explore more.

