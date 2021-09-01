[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, Episode 4, "Zoey's Extraordinary Employee.”]Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has found great success tackling a number of all-too-relatable challenges through song over the course of its two season run on NBC. Broadly speaking, the show splits its time between Zoey’s life at home with her family and friends, and her experience working at the tech firm, SPRQ Point. With Lauren Graham’s Joan heading off to run the company’s Singapore operation, Zoey (Jane Levy) takes her position as the executive manager of the fourth floor. Yes, a promotion is a hugely exciting opportunity, but moving up the corporate ladder also demands one assume new responsibilities -- like the responsibility of letting employees go.

Enter Harvey Guillén’s character, George. He’s introduced as the “new Max” in Season 2. He’s extremely enthusiastic about the gig and very eager to please. The trouble is, as Guillén himself says, George isn’t very good at his job and ultimately, Zoey must let George go -- twice.

With the start of Season 3 of What We Do In The Shadows right around the corner, Guillén joined us for an episode of The Witching Hour where he discussed his experience working on Zoey’s Playlist and revealed what happened to George after he lost his SPRQ Point job. Guillén began:

“It was the best thing that could have ever happened to him. Sometimes you think you want something so bad, and George wasn’t really good at what he did, you know? He wasn’t a great programmer but he had the best intentions and the best personality.”

Unfortunately, the best intentions and the best personality don’t contribute enough to helping Zoey’s team meet their goals. While Zoey does manage to let George go, she winds up re-hiring him after drinking too much, putting herself in the position of having to let George go again. The one-two punch is especially crushing to watch because Guillén is such a charmer in the role and because George’s intentions are so pure.

But, in George’s case, that gig he thought he wanted so badly was actually holding him back. And it's something that's emphasized when he makes his SPRQ Point exit with a rendition of Britney Spears’ “Stronger.” During our Witching Hour chat, Guillén revealed that there were plans for George to return to the show and that next appearance would confirm that losing his job at SPRQ Point put him on a better path. Here’s how Guillén put it:

“George was supposed to come back, actually. Spoiler! He was supposed to come back for Zoey’s birthday episode and sing 'Kiss Me' because he comes back and, this is the story I was told by the creator, he comes back and he’s happy. He’s like the head of his own company, he has a boyfriend, he comes back and sings 'Kiss Me' because he comes back and introduces the new boyfriend to the whole gang. And it was such a great story arc and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And unfortunately, this time around, with scheduling, that did not work, so I couldn’t come back to Vancouver. I was already in Toronto shooting Season 3.”

While we didn’t get to see George return after Episode 4, knowing that this was his planned path is still mighty heartening. And as Guillén said himself in our interview, now that they’re making a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist movie over at Roku, you never know. George could return!

While we wait to see if and how things solidify with that Zoey’s Playlist Roku holiday special, be sure to catch Guillén in What We Do In The Shadows, which returns to FX for Season 3 on Thursday, September 2nd. Also, do check out our full Witching Hour conversation with Guillén below:

