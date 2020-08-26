‘Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals Head-to-Head Battle Action

Choose your hero, step on to the battlefield and fight to awaken the greatest bond between humans and #Zoids! #ZoidsWildBlastUnleashed exclusive for @Nintendo #Switch Pre-Order now 👉 https://bit.ly/2Pm0r7M

From Outright Games, the leading publisher of kids’ interactive entertainment, comes Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed, an exclusive Nintendo Switch port of the Japanese title Zoids Wild: King of Blast that’s coming to the West this October 16th. And you can get a glimpse of the action, the characters, the Zoids themselves, and the English voice cast, in the new gameplay trailer seen above!

I was recently able to get an early look at the game before its release this fall. The brand new 3D fighting game based on the smash hit Zoids Wild anime series arrives in just a few weeks with a robust story mode, nearly 200 action-packed story battles, 1v1 matches with 2-player support, and anime-faithful graphics for fans of the franchise everywhere; you can pre-order it right now. The trailer above shows off some of those battles, along with the whole lineup of Zoids that will be at your command, but it only reveals a fraction of the other things this game has to offer.

If you’re into story mode and 100%’ing a game, this title should keep you plenty busy for a while. There are quite a few story tracks to follow if you want to complete character journeys and unlock their add-ons and other cosmetics. There’s also the ability to tweak the difficulty in your battle settings if they’re proving a bit too easy for you, or you can always invite a second player over to test your skills. Keep an eye out for Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed this fall, and get ready to “unleash the wild mecha power and animal instincts of Zoids, in a story that follows the war between Arashi’s Team Freedom and the power-hungry Team Dark Metal”!