From werewolves to zombies and every creature in between, Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Velma, and Fred have solved dozens of mysteries since 1969. The perfect classic cartoon to satisfy your sense of nostalgia, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! is home to some spooky creatures and cases. The original episodes are available for streaming on various platforms like Amazon Prime or Hulu. While some episodes, feature movies, and spinoffs are pretty corny, there are multiple ghosts and ghouls that terrified us as young viewers.

RELATED: 8 Classic '60s & '70s Cartoons to Watch for a Throwback

As HBO Max recently announced a modern-day spinoff series Velma starring Mindy Kaling, we're looking back at our favorite cases that had us screaming "ZOINKS!" "Jinkies!" and "Ruh Roh!" In no particular order, these mysteries had not only the gang on their toes but us as viewers as well.

'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' (1998)

Image via Hanna-Barbera Productions, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network

One of the gang's most terrifying cases, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island was a nightmare-worthy movie for young fans. This 1998 straight-to-video feature finds Mystery, Inc. reuniting after going separate ways on Moonscar Island for Daphne's (Mary Kay Bergman) TV show, "Coast to Coast with Daphne Blake." The gang is investigating the hauntings at Simone Lenoir's (Adrienne Barbeau) southern plantation.

They quickly realize there's no person behind a mask this time. From the animated zombies to the cat creatures, Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island upped the scare factor for its aging audiences. You can stream the gang's haunted hijinks with subscriptions to various platforms like Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Boomerang.

Season 1, Episode 15, "Spooky Space Kook" (1969)

There was no shortage of scares in the original seasons, but the high-pitched alien laugh from "Spooky Space Kook" definitely makes the list. When the Mystery Machine runs out of gas, the gang heads to a nearby farmhouse for help. Per usual, they become wrapped up in an outer-space mystery as they witness what appears to be a UFO flying in the abandoned airfield.

The space ghost sent chills down the gang's (and our) spine with its skull-like face, glowing space suit, and a laugh that would keep anyone awake at night. This episode stuck to the horror-genre trope of a monster in a rural, abandoned space while still making the scares manageable for young viewers.

'Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School' (1988)

This Scooby-Doo movie featured the original Shaggy and Scooby voices of Casey Kasem and Don Messick as the cartoon's favorite dynamic duo. Missing the rest of the gang, Shaggy, Scooby, and Scrappy-Doo get jobs as gym teachers at an all-girls finishing school. The school's students happen to be the daughters of famous monsters like Dracula and Frankenstein.

What these new teachers don't realize is that the witch, Revolta (Ruta Lee) plans to turn the girls evil permanently and take over the world. A TV movie, Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School feels like a mix of The Addams Family and Scooby-Doo episodes with its cast of spooky characters and terrifying villains.

Season 1, Episode 12, "Scooby-Doo and a Mummy Too" (1969)

Not quite as scary as Brendan Fraser's The Mummy, this animated original episode has its fair share of hair-raising moments. Scooby and the gang are asked to help set up an Egyptian museum exhibit, including a mummy. The night takes a turn when the mummy comes back to life, chasing the gang all around the museum.

Like many of Scooby's original monsters, the mummy comes with a distinct call or vocalization. Throughout the episode, viewers shivered at the sound of the mummy calling out "Coin! Coin!" while reaching for the gang. This night at the museum turned out to be spooky instead of an adventurous one for the gang.

'The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour' - Season 1, Episode 5, "Scooby-Doo and the Headless Horseman" (1976)

In a nightmare-worthy episode, the gang tackles a legendary mystery on Halloween night. While attending a costume party at Crane Manor in Sleepy Hollow (yes, that's right), the gang is forced to investigate a mystery after the famous headless horseman crashes the party, scaring away the guests. This time Scooby-Doo is joined by his cousin Scooby Dum (Dawes Butler).

What made the episode so terrifying was the Horseman's haunted voice calling out, "I want a head!" In addition, the ghost-white face of a particular character (we won't list the name to avoid a spoiler) and cackling laugh had young viewers reaching for a blanket to hide under. This episode is available to stream with a subscription to HBO Max, Boomerang, or Amazon Prime.

Season 1, Episode 4, "Mine Your Business" (1969)

It's always the deserted towns that the gang is called to investigate. In this season one episode, Mystery, Inc. travels to a mining town that's haunted by the ghost of a 150-year-old miner. As Scooby and the gang explore the town and abandoned mines, they quickly discover they've worn out their welcome with Miner 49er.

His haunting moan echoing throughout the darkened mine shafts was enough to send us crawling with goosebumps. This character would serve as an inspiration for a recurring villain in future versions of the series, including the live-action sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

'Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost' (1999)

Featuring the guest voice of legend Tim Curry, Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost is still a terrifying fan-favorite. Traveling to Oakhaven, Massachusetts, Scooby, and the gang seek out the acclaimed horror novelist Ben Ravencroft (Curry) to investigate the strange happenings as he attempts to resurrect his mystical ancestor. During their stay, Mystery, Inc. meets the Hex Girls, a gothic girl rock group.

Like many of the late 90s and early 2000s movies, the ghost in this mystery is very real. There are no holograms or rubber masks, the witch is hauntingly life-like. From her gaunt face to her screams, this movie monster had us all rethinking being a witch for Halloween. This terrifying tale is available with a subscription to various platforms like Boomerang, Hulu, Sling, or Amazon Prime.

'Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase' (2001)

While the creatures of the episode are not necessarily the spookiest, the concept itself is scary enough. The gang becomes trapped in a video game designed and centered around their legacy. They must battle the Phantom Virus and his ghouls to beat each level of the game, with the final level putting them face-to-face with all of their past mystery villains.

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase featured a high-stakes mystery for the gang as it seemingly appeared like their lives depended on winning the game. The straight-to-video movie was released in 2001 as the internet was in its infancy, creating a terrifying "what if" scenario for young viewers about a menacing computer virus coming to life. You can stream this classic mystery with a subscription to various platforms like Boomerang, Hulu, Sling, or Amazon Prime.

Season 2, Episode 7, "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Werewolf?" (1970)

Imprinting in our minds for the next time we were out in the woods, this original episode had everyone jumping at the sound of a single howl. While the gang is enjoying a camping trip, they hear a mysterious wolf howl before witnessing a pair of glowing red eyes and a set of strange footprints. Doing what they do best, the gang sets out to investigate.

For younger viewers, werewolves are an easy go-to monster or scary story to tell when nature is involved. This episode made that a reality with a combination of the frightening howl and terrifying eyes. While some sound effects are not as terrifying now, at the time, they did their job.

'The Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt Hour' - Season 2 - Episode 2 - "Vampire Bats and Scaredy Cats" (1977)

Another terrifying episode from an original spin-off series, "Vampire Bats and Scaredy Cats" had viewers all siding with Shaggy and Scooby this time. The gang travels to Skull Island to visit Daphne's friend Lisa (Hettie Lynne Hurtes), staying a few nights in her family's hotel along with Scooby Dum. Lisa and the gang quickly realize a terrifying secret about her past and must investigate the disturbances further.

This is probably the scariest animated vampire the show featured. From start to finish, this episode had us all on edge waiting for him to appear, terrorizing our favorite characters. With his menacing grunts and hissing and ghostly white face, this vampire is the stuff of children's nightmares. To re-live the uncomfortable fear of this episode, you can rent it from Apple TV or Vudu.

KEEP READING: What's So Bad About Scrappy-Doo? A Defense of History's Most Hated Cartoon Dog