Zola, the long-gestating film about a lengthy Twitter thread full of suspense, has released a new poster and release date. The art features the titular Zola (Taylour Paige) and her newfound stripper friend Stefani (Riley Keough) in a dreamy, Instagram-esque filter. The poster also boasts a summer theater release, with A24’s website stating a release date of June 30.

A24 also revealed that the first full-length trailer will be released tomorrow. While we got a brief teaser trailer last August, we’re sure that this new trailer will show more of the road trip chaos that makes the story so infamous.

Paige and Keough are not the only ones along for the ride. The cast also includes Nicholas Braun (Succession), Colman Domingo (Paige’s costar in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Jason Mitchell (Kong: Skull Island), and Ari’el Stachel (Law & Order: SVU).

Janicza Bravo, who previously directed the dramedy Lemon along with episodes of Forever and Atlanta, will be helming the project. The screenplay was co-written by Bravo and acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Zola’s screenplay is based both on the infamous Twitter thread by A’Ziah “Zola” King and the Rolling Stone article “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted” by David Kushner.

Collider’s Matt Goldberg called the film “a wild ride that you won’t soon forget” in his Sundance review. Zola will be released in theaters on June 30. Check out the synopsis and poster below:

“Zola, a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani, who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters, and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.”

