If you missed out on the theatrical run of A24's Twitter-thread-turned-feature Zola or you're ready to relive the experience, then you're in luck — because this trip of a lifetime is headed to Blu-ray, DVD, and digital in September.

Based on the viral 148-tweet Twitter thread from Detroit waitress A’Ziah “Zola” King about her wild road trip to Florida, Zola stars Taylour Paige as Zola, with Riley Keough as the exotic dancer Stefani that was the inspiration behind Zola's infamous tweet: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this b-tch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense." If you don't spend your life on Twitter, here's the synopsis for Zola:

“Y’all wanna hear a story?” Thus began the odyssey of one A’Ziah King, aka Zola. From acclaimed writer-director Janicza Bravo, Zola’s stranger-than-fiction saga − first told in a now-iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets − comes to dazzling cinematic life. Zola, a Detroit waitress, is seduced into a weekend of partying in Florida. Her trip turns into a wild saga involving a pimp, an idiot boyfriend, and Tampa’s finest strip clubs in this film based on the greatest Twitter story ever told.

From acclaimed writer-director Janicza Bravo, Zola’s stranger-than-fiction journey to Florida takes audiences to wild parties, into Tampa's finest strip clubs, encounters with pimps and idiot boyfriends, and even prostitution, murder, and attempted suicide.

Image via A24

RELATED: How 'Zola' Shows Us Two Types of Consciences: One Very Smart and One Very Stupid

In addition to Paige and Keough, the cast includes Nicholas Braun as Stefani's aforementioned idiot boyfriend Derek, Colman Domingo as Stefani's roommate, Ari'el Stachel as Sean, and Jason Mitchell as Dion.

Zola will be available on DVD and Blu-ray (plus Digital) on September 14 for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and $21.99, respectively. The Blu-ray and DVD special features include:

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Janicza Bravo and Editor Joi McMillon

“Y’all Wanna Hear a Story: Making Zola” Featurette

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary

KEEP READING: ‘Zola’ Review: Janicza Bravo Turns a Wild Twitter Thread into an Electric Journey

Share Share Tweet Email

8 Movies Like 'Knives Out' to Fill Your Cinematic Doughnut Hole Get your pipe and magnifying glass.

Read Next