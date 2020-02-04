‘Zola’: Why Janicza Bravo Took “Secret Pictures” of Taylour Paige When Casting the Film

–

I’d like to bet you’ve never seen anything like Zola before. The film was adapted from a 144-tweet epic posted by A’ziah “Zola” King in October of 2015. In the feature version, she’s played by Taylour Paige. While working as a waitress, Zola meets Stefani (Riley Keough) and the two spark a quick connection. Just a day later, Zola agrees to go with Stefani and her boyfriend Derrek (Nicholas Braun) on a cross-country road trip to make some money dancing in Florida strip clubs. No synopsis will do the rest of the story justice, so I’ll leave the rest to be discovered when A24 releases the film this summer.

While in Park City for Zola’s Sundance Film Festival world premiere, King, Paige, Braun, Coleman Domingo, writer Jeremy O. Harris, and writer-director Janicza Bravo all swung by the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite to tell us a bit about making the movie. After getting a good deal of interest in adapting her story, King told us why Bravo’s rendition was the one she went for. Paige and Bravo also told us all about the unusual way Paige scored the title role in the film and what it was like playing a main character who’s largely an observer throughout. You can hear about that and more in the video interview at the top of this article! Also, in case you missed it, click here to read Matt Goldberg’s review of the film.

Jeremy O. Harris, Colman Domingo, Nicholas Braun, Taylour Paige, A’Ziah King, Janicza Bravo