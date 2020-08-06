First ‘Zola’ Teaser Reveals A24’s Buzzworthy Sundance Hit Based on a Twitter Thread

A24 has released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film Zola, which premiered in the Before Times at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to significant buzz and largely positive reviews. The film is based on a series of tweets by a woman named A’Ziah King, which began with:

“Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.”

This is exactly how the film begins, and what follows is an uproarious, surprising, thrilling and sharply funny journey chronicling an insane 48-hour stretch of time. Newcomer Taylour Paige stars (and shines) as the titular Zola, a Detroit waitress who strikes up a new friendship with a customer named Stefani (Riley Keough) who seduces her to join a weekend full of dancing, partying, and, uh, other things. Nicholas Braun and Colman Domingo round out the quartet of main characters here, and everyone is absolutely spot on. Succession fans should know that Braun is unsurprisingly hilarious in this film.

The whole thing works thanks to the assured, confident direction of writer/director Janicza Bravo, and having experienced Zola at Sundance I really can’t wait to see it again.

Fittingly, the trailer ends with a joke about the movie’s release date, which was originally planned for this year but, you know, that whole pandemic thing happened. It’s unclear when or how Zola will be released, but keep an eye on this one – you don’t want to miss it.

Check out the Zola teaser trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review of the film.