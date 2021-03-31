A24 has released the trailer for Zola, which stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough as new friends whose trip goes sideways fast. Zola is based on the viral 2015 Twitter thread written by A'Ziah King which recounted just how badly a trip she and a friend took to Florida to earn extra money stripping went and how King's friend was responsible for all the ways the trip went from bad to worse. King's Twitter thread remains a defining moment in pop culture history and now, with Zola, it stands to reason its status as a major cultural event is all but cemented.

The official Zola trailer arrives seven months after we got the first (and brief) teaser and one day after the debut of the gorgeous poster for the pic. Based on the trailer, Zola looks like the spiritual sequel to Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers (also an A24 release) and I mean that with the best of intentions. Through a grainy lens that adds a potent, dreamy quality to the story that unfolds, the Zola trailer teases a truly nuts tale of featuring Zola (Paige), a Detroit-area waitress who is convinced to take a trip to Florida with new friend Stefani (Keough) to earn money stripping at a club where, according to the word on the street, dancers can pick up great tips. Zola and Stefani's trip quickly derails as Stefani keeps putting the pair into riskier and riskier situations — something Zola is definitely not okay with. And while the story being teased in the Zola trailer is certainly enticing, it's hard not to focus on the movie's flashier elements, too, be they magical transitions from location to location, the costumes Zola and Stefani sport, or Keough's fascinating accent work (which I'm sure only enhances her performance tenfold).

Zola is co-written and directed by Janicza Bravo (Camping, Mrs. America). Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) serves as a co-writer alongside Bravo. Bravo and Harris' script is based on King's tweets as well as David Kushner's 2015 Rolling Stone article breaking down the Twitter thread and King's side of the story. In addition to Paige and Keough, Zola stars Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo, Ari'el Stachel and Jason Mitchell.

Previously dated for June 30, Zola arrives in theaters this summer with an official date still to be determined. Check out the official trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis and poster for Zola:

"From acclaimed writer/director Janicza Bravo, 'Zola's stranger than fiction saga, which she first told in a now-iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, comes to dazzling cinematic life. Zola (Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of 'hoeism' rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale."

