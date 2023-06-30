From the author of Alice in Borderland comes the all-new anime series ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead. The anime stars a young man named Akira Tendō as he learns to joy during the zombie apocalypse. The series blurs the lines between comedy and horror, and Akira’s life changes for the better.

The show’s first season will air this July and adapt the manga’s first volume. Here’s everything we know about ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

What is ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Based on the manga by Haro Asô, ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a horror dramedy about life after the zombie apocalypse. Here is the official synopsis of ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats a dead-end job any day! After spending years toiling away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira’s on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket. 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie in a trash-filled apartment with lifeless, envious eyes. His spirit is broken after spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch—which happens to be another tenant! The whole city’s swarming with zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!

Does ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead Have a Trailer?

We got our first look at ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead on January 6, 2023. The trailer is in Japanese with English subtitles and shows just how far Akira has been pushed to the brink. However, things quickly changed for him as the emergence of zombies turned the world upside down.

In the second trailer for ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Akira is a bright-eyed kid who wants to give it his all in the workforce. Unfortunately, he learned the harsh realities of life quickly. Luckily, now that the apocalypse has come, Akira can start living without the looming dread of going to work.

On June 19, we got our first look at the show’s dub. This trailer is identical to the second Japanese trailer but features an English voice cast led by the incredibly talented Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia).

When Does ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead Come Out?

The release date was confirmed when the first trailer was released, and it hasn’t changed. ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead premiere on July 9, 2023. The English dub is still being worked on and will be available on August 6, 2023.

Who Are the Cast of ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead features a fantastic cast in the original Japanese and the English dub. Here are the voices behind the show’s incredible characters.

Akira Tendō – Shūichirō Umeda (Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English)

(Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English) Shizuka Mikazuki – Tomori Kusunoki (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)

(Japanese) / (English) Kenichirō Ryūzaki – Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) / Xander Mobus (English)

(Japanese) / (English) Beatrix Amerhauser – Minami Takahashi (Japanese) / Laura Post (English)

Where Can I Watch ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be available to stream on both Netflix and Hulu. The series will have two premiere dates: the original Japanese version airing on July 9 and the English dub airing on August 6.

More Shows Like ZOM 100 That You Can Binge Right Now

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a series that is absurdly chaotic in both humor and tone. It’s a unique experience, but a few shows can capture similar feelings. If you’re looking for other anime to watch after ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, these are the ones to add to your list.

One Piece - Luffy wants to become the Pirate King and needs a mighty crew if he’s going to reach his hopes and dreams. With Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper, Luffy and his team set sail as they fight to make their dreams a reality. One Piece is one of the longest-running shows ever, but the journey is worth it as the entire supporting cast becomes a family and a perfect unit. Similarly, Akira can find like-minded individuals after the zombie apocalypse. While One Piece is far grander in scale, it still manages to have those smaller moments that will make you obsessed.

Fooly Cooly (FLCL) - If you’re looking for pure chaos, look no further than Fooly Cooly. The series is about Naota Nandaba, whose life is forever changed after meeting the mysterious Haruko Haruhara. The series is wacky and can feel nonsensical, but there is far more than meets the eye. Throughout the limited series, Naota (also known as Tak-kun) discovers who he is and that life is more than everyday life's trivial ups and downs. Like ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Fooly Cooly is about learning to live life to the fullest, even when the world tells you otherwise.

The Way of the House Husband - What makes The Way of the House Husband so fascinating is seeing a former mob boss retire and become a loving partner. Tatsu, a former yakuza legend, leaves his life of crime behind to become your everyday homemaker. However, one can’t simply walk away from the gangster life. The Way of the House Husband is about change; how one can embrace a simple life after being in the darkest depths of the criminal underworld is oddly entertaining. It’s the inverse of what happens in ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead. There, Akira embraces the danger after a life of normalcy, while Tatsu leaves it behind him.

