The horror genre has been flooded with zombie content. Especially over the last decade. However, there have been more than a few fun films in that time span that have reinvented how audiences view these undead nightmares. Now Netflix’s newest film Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead directed by Yusuke Ishida looks to give some fresh fleshly life to this popular sub-genre. In the horror comedy’s latest trailer, based on the manga by Haro Asô, Zom 100 brings to light one of the humorous benefits of zombies taking over the world. You wouldn’t have to go to work anymore.

What’s Zom 100 About?

Zom 100 follows Alita Tendo (Eiji Akaso) who’s working at an abusive company where he constantly has to deal with the dreaded late shift. This is along with other relatable problems like a terrible boss and completing tasks that make no sense. Some may say he’s a zombie in his current state. However, once the actual zombie apocalypse happens randomly one morning and that class structure is destroyed, Alita is just happy he doesn’t have to go to work anymore. He hilariously takes the glass half full kind of approach, coming up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie.

In the trailer we see Alita living his best life as he completes his list while also avoiding becoming the undead and meeting some colorful fellow survivors along the way. If you’re human, then you most likely thought about what you would do in the case of a sudden zombie apocalypse. Some would be considered doomsday preppers while others would be bitten right away to get it over with. However, what makes Zom 100 stand out in an overcrowded zombie hoard is that it’s just embracing the odd fun that could be had in this dire situation. Working sucks and, for a young adult like Alita, anything would be better than the repetitively depressing grind of it. Even the zombie apocalypse. Whether it’s going to a club, camping on his balcony, or cleaning his room, Alita is taking full advantage of his new reality before he inevitably becomes a member of the undead himself. While there have been so many brilliant zombie movies over the decades like The Night of the Live Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and The Last Man on Earth, Zom 100 looks to be taking a page out of Zombieland and Shaun of the Dead's playbook by just having an endless amount of youthful joy with the played out concept. For genre fans, it’s going to be exciting to see what this horror comedy brings to the blood-soaked table.

When Does Zom 100 Release?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead debuts on Netflix August 3, 2023. Along with Akaso, the film also stars Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, and Kazuki Kitamura. While horror fans wait to start their own zombie bucket list, you can watch Zom 100’s quirky teaser down below.