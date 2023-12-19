The Big Picture Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a standout zombie comedy anime with a compelling premise and a protagonist who finds joy amidst the chaos of a zombie apocalypse.

After experiencing production delays and an uncertain future, the popular anime is finally set to conclude its first season with three episodes streaming on Christmas day.

The series blurs the line between horror and comedy, offering a unique take on the zombie genre and exploring the protagonist's newfound excitement and purpose in the post-apocalyptic world.

While we can name a few zombie comedy stand-outs, it is safe to say that nothing quite compares to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. An anime adaptation of Haro Aso's manga series of the same name, the breakout show follows a young man named Akira Tendō (Shūichirō Umeda), whose life changes for the better after a zombie apocalypse strikes his country. The show has been an instant hit among anime fans, with some praising it for its compelling premise. After facing major setbacks due to production issues, resulting in the show experiencing an indefinite hiatus, the popular anime is now gearing up for its grand season finale. Set to return for its three episodes on Christmas day, Viz Media has released a new trailer, showing Akira as he embarks on a journey to save his hometown from flesh-eating creatures.

The anime's official website previously announced that Episodes 10, 11, and 12 will premiere on December 25 on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. The popular series was put on hold earlier this year due to delays during production, leaving the show with an uncertain future. Now, with issues having been seemingly resolved, all three episodes will stream on the same date, concluding the first season just in time for the end of the year.

‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ Blurs the Line Between Horror and Comedy

Image via VizMedia

The zombie genre, in general, has never dwindled despite its long-standing existence in pop culture. The emergence of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead only proves that there are still tons of interesting tales and concepts to be explored within the overused theme. From the creator of Alice in Borderland (a popular manga series with an equally successful series adaptation), Zom 100 is a horror comedy chronicling an ordinary zombie story: life after the zombie apocalypse. But what sets the show apart from the rest of the genre is the protagonist's joy and excitement amidst the chaos surrounding him.

After spending three years of his life in an exploitative and abusive corporate job, 24-year-old Akira discovers a new-found joy and another reason to live when a zombie apocalypse ravages the world. And though the unexpected situation forced him to run for his life constantly, his new normal made him feel more alive than ever, especially since he no longer had to go to work, enjoying the strange advantages of flesh-eating beings taking over the world. Akira even came up with an idea to create a list of 100 things he wants to fulfill before becoming one of the zombies, nodding to the title of the series.

Besides the anime series, viewers can also catch up on the live-action adaptation of Aso's work, which is available to stream on Netflix. The last three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead premieres on December 25. You can watch the season finale trailer down below: